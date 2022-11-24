ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

otakuusamagazine.com

Prep for the NieR: Automata Anime with These Robotic Anime

Soon, Yoko Taro’s NieR: Automata will be making its way to the small screen as an animated series. Known specifically as ver1.1a, this will be a new look at the world of 2B and 9S. In the meantime, anime is full of mechanical protagonists exploring what it means to exist.
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Shares New Fall Visual

The seasonal visuals continue for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime, based on the novels by Saekisan. A January 2023 release window was revealed last month, and now we have a warm and pleasant fall visual to tide us over in the meantime. Check out the delightful piece...
The Legendary Hero Is Dead! Drops New Key Art, Cast Announcements

Earlier this year, we learned an anime series based on Subaruichi’s The Legendary Hero is Dead! manga was on the way in spring 2023. Now we’ve learned who’s playing three of the main characters, and we’ve got some fresh key art, too. The newly revealed cast...

