ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

This Thanksgiving can be for the birds

By The Rural Blog
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

For Thanksgiving weekend, here’s some bird-lover fan service that isn’t all turkey talk:

Did you know? Gray owls can hear voles buried under two feet of snow. New research is unraveling the clever design of this gorgeous owl.

Birds don’t wear shoes, but some bird feet can inspire new designs.

the footwear on the American Coot’s “wonderfully weird feet.”

Chocolate and Chip are two North Carolina turkeys who are still chatting it up thanks to President Biden’s pardon. They seemed grateful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VL7sz_0jM9DdoU00
The 2022 National Thanksgiving Turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, received pardons from President Joe Biden on Monday, Nov. 21, at the White House. (White House photo | CC BY 3.0 US)

Sometimes you can’t make more money, but you can go out and start bird-watching. Look up! It’s free and as good as cash.

Reading the news can sometimes lead to a spiral of despair. Let it go by getting into birds.

Get ready to rumble and show your team spirit with these inspirational players.

Happy Thanksgiving AND don’t forget to mark your 2023 calendar for the Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 17-20!

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Man Gets Too Close To A Beauty Whitetail And… Learns The Hard Way

This is why we stay away from wildlife… Even deer, the most innocent seeming creature out there. They can kick the living life out of you or if they have antlers they can inflict some serious harm in a hurry. The average white-tailed deer is around 100-pounds for a doe and 150 for a buck. That’s not a small animal. They certainly have a bit more fight in them than most people would think. I mean, they fight for their […] The post Man Gets Too Close To A Beauty Whitetail And… Learns The Hard Way first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Mule Deer Hunt

BLESSED WITH an elk early in the year, I have been able to afford the luxury of passing up bucks, on the occasions that I am fortunate enough to see any, and it is halfway in my mind that I would like to wait until my younger brother B.J.—visiting from Texas—is with me, before possibly taking an animal. It certainly does not work that way—the hunter never does all of the choosing, and is never capable of determining in advance on which date, if any, an animal might be taken—but still, it’s in my mind that if it works out that way, it would be nice for B.J. to participate in a good backcountry hunt. In order to not yet kill the one mule deer allowed to me each year, I’ve been passing up shots, but with the season winding down, this makes me a little uneasy knowing that each little buck I see might very well be my last opportunity—only seven days left in the season, and then six, and then five.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Elk Tries To Jump Over A Fence… Fails Miserably

Elk can be some of the most majestic creatures you’ll ever see, and me coming from the southeast, it is truly hard to fathom a casual encounter with one of these creatures out in public, just like a normal doe or small buck here. Seriously, it’s hard to even...
Whiskey Riff

Fisherman Rescues Bobcat Swimming In Middle Of A Lake

That’s not a fish in the net. Or something most people will ever see while out fishing. The one good thing about these modern times is that most people always have a cellphone in their pocket and can capture these unique and wild moments on video a lot of the time. So, we can get a slice of the cool stuff even when we are not able to be out there searching for it ourselves. Bobcats are just a cool […] The post Fisherman Rescues Bobcat Swimming In Middle Of A Lake first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Boy Catches First Ever Fish While Ice Fishing, and His Face is Priceless: VIDEO

In this adorable video posted to Twitter, YouTube storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shared the moment his son caught his first fish while ice fishing on Friday. The video starts as the boy holds the rod, his laughter audible. “Reel, reel!” his dad tells him. “I’ll help he says,” as he pulls up the fishing line. Then, out of the hole emerges a little perch caught on the hook.
Whiskey Riff

Mule Deer Fights For Its Life Against A Pair Of Coyotes

Sometimes predators make me mad. I get it, they need to eat. But, can’t they just leave the deer for us?. I know, it sounds selfish. These animals have a much harder go of it than we do as people. They don’t have the access to food and basic needs like we do.
a-z-animals.com

Bear Casually Pauses to Take Poop In Downtown Traffic

During a walk across a residential road, a bear decided to stop and do its business right in front of a stopped car. As we can see in the below video, the bear partaking in a leisurely stroll in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, didn’t seem too preoccupied with the surrounding humans. Bears are common in this part of Canada so seeing one, even in this populated area, is not that unusual. What’s a little less usual is what the bear stopped to do in the middle of the road.
MARYLAND STATE
pethelpful.com

Buffalo Rescue Makes Dog a 'TV Star' in the Hopes of Getting Him Adopted

We're so thankful for the power of social media to help connect rescue animals to their forever families. Without sharing videos of the fur babies that need to be adopted, who knows if those sweet, innocent animals would ever get adopted? We can only hope that those shelters continue sharing these videos.
BUFFALO, NY
petpress.net

10+ Interesting Fox Facts That Will Amaze You

Did you know that foxes are incredibly adaptable creatures? They can live in a wide variety of habitats, from forests to deserts to even cities. And they’re not just survivors – foxes are also incredibly resourceful, cunning, and intelligent. In fact, some people consider them to be one...
pawesome.net

Video of Beagle Trying To Track A Deer Will Make You LOL

Could there be a bigger dog tracking failure than this? The post from jonny_and-ollie has the title, “The Good News is I Don’t Hunt.” This post will leave you laughing because of the situation the dog and the deer find themselves in. The post is one I can return to many times and find myself laughing along with.
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy