ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

After Decades as a Nuclear Powerhouse, France Makes Its Play in Offshore Wind

EDF says the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm would help to "support the French State's energy transition goals." For decades, France has been something of a powerhouse when it comes to nuclear. In wind power, the country has an established onshore sector. Its offshore industry is, by contrast, very small.

Comments / 0

Community Policy