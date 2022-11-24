Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Technology giants Apple interested in buying United
Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star), external. Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups...
Comments / 0