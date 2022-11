* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow. accumulations of 12 to 19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45. * WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…May see light ice amounting...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO