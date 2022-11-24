ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

By Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Bills (7-3) and Detroit Lions (4-6) begin Week 12 with a Thanksgiving matinee at Ford Field. Both teams are coming off key victories last week and look to build momentum Thursday.

The Lions are on a three-game winning streak and have a chance to secure an elusive Thanksgiving victory. Detroit owns a 37-43-2 record on the holiday but hasn't won since 2016 .

The Bills will play their second consecutive game in Detroit . Last week, the Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns after a massive snowstorm hit the Buffalo area and moved the game.

The Bills have the No. 2 scoring offense this season. The Lions are allowing an NFL-worst 28.2 points per game.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Lions Week 12 game:

Bills at Lions odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 27, Lions 17

It has been a difficult couple of travel and logistic weeks for Buffalo, but the revival of its rushing attack in Week 11 indicates that the Bills may be poised to return to form. Detroit, on the other hand, ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 153.7 yards per game.

The Lions go into their annual Thanksgiving Day game riding a three-game winning streak Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Bills 30, Lions 24

Josh Allen and the Bills haven’t practiced much in the last week due to snowstorms in Western New York and a short week before this game, but they’re far superior to the Lions. It’ll be a close one, but Detroit’s three-game win streak is ending at home.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 33, Lions 21

Detroit’s rise has been fun and should prompt a shootout with Josh Allen and the Bills, who return to Ford Field for a back-to-back game following Buffalo’s snow-day triumph over the Cleveland Browns.

Jarrett Bell: Bills 34, Lions 27

Nate Davis: Bills 33, Lions 20

Tyler Dragon: Bills 30, Lions 16

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

