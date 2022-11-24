ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian household spending seen stable, investment to rise in Q4 - Finance Minister

 3 days ago

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian household spending will likely remain stable in the fourth quarter, while investment will probably rise, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

For the whole of 2022, gross domestic product is seen expanding within a range of 5% to 5.3%, Sri Mulyani said in a news conference. Indonesia's 2021 economic growth was 3.7%.

Related
Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments.
Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
China's Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures. New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat.
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
IKEA stores owner Ingka's annual operating profit rises 9%

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, reported on Friday a 9% rise in annual operating profit, as price increases helped it offset higher input costs as well as compensate for costs incurred to wind down in Russia.
