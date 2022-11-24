ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse

Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
The 10 Best Cities for Finding a Hybrid Job That Pays $100,000 Or More―They're Not All on the Coasts

Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend. More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While

Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
Postal Workers in the UK Launch Black Friday Strike as Industrial Action Sweeps the Country

The CWU has announced 10 further days of strike action between Thursday and Christmas Eve, of which four have been formally notified, with the last falling on Dec. 1. Workers across the U.K. are striking over pay, working conditions and pensions, with inflation running at its highest level for over 40 years and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week projecting the steepest fall in living standards since records began.
The 10 Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of in the U.S.

It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset. The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in...
New York Is the First State to Ban Certain Types of Crypto Mining—Here's What to Know

New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
Black Friday Means Deep Discounts for Shoppers — and Intense Pressure for Retailers

Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise

If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns

BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...

