Binance, Other Crypto Firms Line Up Bids for Bankrupt Voyager Digital After FTX Collapse
Digital currency lender Voyager Digital has been thrown back to square one after FTX, which had initially agreed to acquire the firm, filed for bankruptcy. Crypto platforms Binance and CrossTower both said they plan to submit revised bids for the company. Binance has also set up a $1 billion fund...
Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
A hundred UK companies sign up for four-day week with no loss of pay
A hundred UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day working week for all their employees with no loss of pay, a milestone in the campaign to fundamentally change Britain’s approach to work. The 100 companies employ a total of 2,600 staff – a tiny fraction of the...
The 10 Best Cities for Finding a Hybrid Job That Pays $100,000 Or More―They're Not All on the Coasts
Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend. More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While
Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
Microsoft Raised the Bar for Windows PCs With Its Surface Computers, Despite Low Share After a Decade
Microsoft has failed to pick up even 3% of market share in its 10 years of selling Surface PCs that have come in the form of convertible tablets, laptops and all-in-one computers. Finding Surface devotees can be hard to find, but they're out there. The Surface business isn't tiny today....
Postal Workers in the UK Launch Black Friday Strike as Industrial Action Sweeps the Country
The CWU has announced 10 further days of strike action between Thursday and Christmas Eve, of which four have been formally notified, with the last falling on Dec. 1. Workers across the U.K. are striking over pay, working conditions and pensions, with inflation running at its highest level for over 40 years and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week projecting the steepest fall in living standards since records began.
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
Inflation Boosts U.S. Household Spending by $433 a Month, on Average, Moody's Finds
Inflation raised spending by $433 a month for the average household, according to a Moody's analysis of the October 2022 consumer price index. The index increased 7.7% in October from a year ago, down from its recent peak but still near the highest levels since the early 1980s. The average...
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
How Liquid Death's 40-Year-Old Founder Turned ‘the Dumbest Name' and a Facebook Post Into a $700 Million Water Brand
Let's face it: Water is boring. Sure, it's essential to your health and few beverages can be more crisp or refreshing, but most bottled water brands are fairly bland and uninspiring — featuring the same interchangeable references to mountains, springs or both. Over a decade ago, Mike Cessario started...
The 10 Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of in the U.S.
It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset. The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in...
New York Is the First State to Ban Certain Types of Crypto Mining—Here's What to Know
New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
Black Friday Means Deep Discounts for Shoppers — and Intense Pressure for Retailers
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
Foreign Students to Reportedly Be Barred From UK Unless Studying at Top Universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
