Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of major surprises, there is barely anything that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special offers. But it does go for some unexpected twists and out-of-the-blue moments that we were certainly not expecting. And fans will agree when we say that the biggest OMG moment from the special is when Nebula gifts Rocket Bucky Barnes’ arm. As the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene doesn’t answer the question it raises, we are here to address the elephant in the room — how did Nebula manage to subdue Bucky to get his arm, the arm that only Wakandan warriors know how to disarm? And the even bigger query is why on Earth — or whatever planet they are on — did she gift it to Rocket?

1 DAY AGO