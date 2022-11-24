Read full article on original website
‘Devoted’ father found dead in street was shot and victim of acid attack
A “devoted” father who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body was shot and the victim of an acid attack, police have said. The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan.Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday officers believe Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.The force added: “Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of this murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street.“Following examination and tests, the...
