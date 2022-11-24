ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pakistan names Asim Munir as new chief of powerful army

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
  • Summary
  • Companies

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir on Thursday as chief of its army, an organisation that plays a hugely influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation.

Munir, who has previously headed both of Pakistan's powerful spy agencies, will replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires later this month after a six-year term, the defence ministry said. read more

Munir's appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and former prime minister Imran Khan, who blames the army for playing a part in his ouster earlier this year and who has been leading anti-government protests since then.

"It is based on merit, law and as per the constitution," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters after announcing Munir's appointment.

The army has historically played a huge role in both domestic and foreign politics, and Munir's appointment could impact Pakistan's fragile democracy, its relations with neighbours India and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, as well as its pivot towards China or the United States.

Munir is the 17th chief of the army since Pakistan gained independence from Britain in 1947, a period that has seen almost twice as many prime ministers in office. He was quartermaster general - in charge of supplies for the entire army - and served in an area disputed with India that borders China, as well as in major financial supporter Saudi Arabia.

'GAME OF POLITICS'

Little is known about Munir's foreign policy views, but he is considered close to outgoing chief Bajwa, who actively sought to repair frosty relations with Washington and pushed for better ties with arch-rival India, with which he even renewed a ceasefire deal last year.

Domestically, Bajwa also pledged to keep the military out of national politics but analysts remain sceptical.

"The army continues to be in the game of politics," said author and political analyst Ayesha Siddiqa. "Munir will now have to find a way to run a hybrid government without being unnecessarily visible."

Khan, who was wounded in a gun attack earlier this month during anti-government protests, is the latest in a long list of civilian leaders to blame the military for removing him from power. These include Nawaz Sharif, the longest-serving prime minister who was in power a total of 9 years over three tenures.

The army has denied any involvement in Khan's ouster.

Khan has planned a protest gathering on Saturday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, home to the army's headquarters, as part of his campaign for early elections. He plans to march on the capital, Islamabad, from Rawalpindi.

"Munir faces two immediate challenges: restoring public trust in a military that has taken some major hits in popularity, and working to reduce tensions between the government and Imran Khan," said Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

"This will help (Pakistan's) foreign relations because it shows Pakistan is making an effort to restore political stability," Kugelman added. "These are all good signs for Pakistan’s partners, which want to see more stability."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
Reuters

Sri Lanka aims to return to pre-crisis growth by 2026 - minister

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka aims to restore growth to pre-crisis levels in 2026, a state finance minister said on Wednesday, with policymakers intent on meeting a December deadline to present proposals that might help unlock an International Monetary Fund bail-out.
Reuters

Poland to charge Ukrainian refugees for government-provided housing

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland plans to charge Ukrainian refugees for food and housing after 4 months of staying in state accommodation, the government said on Tuesday. More than a million Ukrainian refugees made a temporary home in Poland, Ukraine's western neighbour, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, relying on the kindness of strangers who opened up their homes and government aid.
Reuters

Italy lawmakers call off vote on extending Ukraine arms supplies

ROME, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Italy's ruling rightist parties on Tuesday withdrew an amendment that would have allowed the government to continue sending weapons to Ukraine throughout 2023, a parliamentary source said, after the opposition called for a separate decree on the issue.
Reuters

Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed confiscating Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, exploring legal options with the EU's partners to compensate Kyiv for damage to the country.
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
366K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy