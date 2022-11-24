Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving weekend travel 2022: Where can travelers expect flight delays and cancellations?
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking unsettled weather that could create unfavorable travel weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Storm systems in the eastern half of the country and the Pacific Northwest could cause issues on roadways and for airports.
'A significant severe-weather event will be likely' this week, meteorologists say
A new robust storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest Sunday is expected to spawn severe storms in the South this week.
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out the crowds and reduce the usual amount of holiday travel stress. Experts say many people will start holiday trips early or return home later than normal because they will spend a few days working remotely — or at least tell the boss they’re working remotely. The busiest travel days during Thanksgiving week are usually Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday after the holiday. This year, the Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights. Chris Williams, of Raleigh, North Carolina, flew Tuesday morning with his wife and two kids to Atlanta, Georgia, to spend the holiday with extended family.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
In the first hours after the Carnival Valor set sail from New Orleans on Thanksgiving eve, a brother and sister set off for a place apropos of a holiday mood: They headed to an onboard bar.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
CNN meteorologist explains what could impact holiday travels
Several weather systems are forecast to trouble regions of the US this post-Thanksgiving weekend, which could cause delays for holiday travelers. CNN's Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast.
AccuWeather forecasters issue travel alert for Northwest as wintry storms eye region
Frigid air will set the stage for a wintry storm to bring heavy snow to the mountains and passes from Saturday night to Monday in Washington and Oregon, and there is even the potential for some snowflakes to fall close to sea level around Seattle and Portland next week as even colder air pours in across much of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
Several US regions face weekend weather systems that may complicate post-Thanksgiving travel
As well-fed holiday travelers pack their bags, hit the roads and squeeze into planes this weekend, widespread rain and snow could cause delays in the trip home.
Severe Weather Expected Across US as Holiday Travelers Head Home After Thanksgiving
Holiday travelers are in for some possible major delays this weekend as severe weather is expected to cover much of the U.S. Friday through Sunday will see millions of people hitting the road as they make their way home following their Thanksgiving feasts. And according to all the major airlines, the brunt of people have chosen to fly out on Sunday. That means that the airports will be more chaotic than usual. And unfortunately, long lines won’t be the only thing causing frustrations.
natureworldnews.com
Thanksgiving Coast-to-Coast Storm Unleashes Weather Hazards of Thunderstorms, Heavy Snow on South Central, Southeast US
From disruptive rain and thunderstorms to heavy snowfall, the coast-to-coast storm will unleash a wide range of hazards in the South Central and Southeastern US region. The effects will be felt through the extended Thanksgiving weekend. As dangers such as flooding develop well over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend, AccuWeather...
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
AccuWeather forecasters say a train of storms will continue to roll across the northwestern United States through much of this week, ushering in rain to the lower elevations and snow to the region's mountains. The next in a long line of disruptive storms is set to drop into the Pacific...
Brewing storm could unleash severe weather, wintry conditions across central US
A storm will pivot across the central United States this week and is likely to produce everything from severe thunderstorms to strong winds, a sharp change to colder weather and snow in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Exactly how strong the storm becomes will determine the severity of the conditions...
