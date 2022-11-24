ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse

Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less

With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies

Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
Postal Workers in the UK Launch Black Friday Strike as Industrial Action Sweeps the Country

The CWU has announced 10 further days of strike action between Thursday and Christmas Eve, of which four have been formally notified, with the last falling on Dec. 1. Workers across the U.K. are striking over pay, working conditions and pensions, with inflation running at its highest level for over 40 years and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week projecting the steepest fall in living standards since records began.
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger

The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
Frontier Airlines Gets Rid of Telephone Customer Service

Frontier said it stopped offering customer service by phone last weekend. The airline said customers can reach out by text or social media channels and WhatsApp. The shift aims to lower labor costs and increase the number of customers it can help at once. Say goodbye to the airline call...
Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise

If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
Foreign Students to Reportedly Be Barred From UK Unless Studying at Top Universities

LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...

