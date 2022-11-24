Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
NBC Los Angeles
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft Raised the Bar for Windows PCs With Its Surface Computers, Despite Low Share After a Decade
Microsoft has failed to pick up even 3% of market share in its 10 years of selling Surface PCs that have come in the form of convertible tablets, laptops and all-in-one computers. Finding Surface devotees can be hard to find, but they're out there. The Surface business isn't tiny today....
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC Los Angeles
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla said its Full Self Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America. The announcement comes as Tesla still awaits regulatory approval for cars to be driven without human control. Tesla rose 2% in premarket trading. Manchester United (MANU) – The soccer team's...
NBC Los Angeles
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Frontier Airlines Gets Rid of Telephone Customer Service
Frontier said it stopped offering customer service by phone last weekend. The airline said customers can reach out by text or social media channels and WhatsApp. The shift aims to lower labor costs and increase the number of customers it can help at once. Say goodbye to the airline call...
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation? Recession? Starting Black Friday, Holiday Shoppers Are Planning to Spend
Black Friday remains the most popular holiday sales event for Americans, and while inflation is a top concern, consumers are not saying they will cut back sharply on spending, according to an annual shopping poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. More in-person shopping is slowing pandemic gains made by e-commerce.
NBC Los Angeles
New York Is the First State to Ban Certain Types of Crypto Mining—Here's What to Know
New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving. If you're scheduled to work today, please don't work too hard. U.S. stock markets are knocking off early, anyway, at 1 p.m. ET. (Bond markets close at 2 p.m.) Despite it being a short week with somewhat low trading volumes, equities are on pace to finish the frame in positive territory. The Fed minutes released Wednesday put a little extra pep in traders' steps. The central bank's policy makers indicated they are ready to slow down the pace of rate hikes given evidence of some progress in the fight against inflation. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Black Friday Means Deep Discounts for Shoppers — and Intense Pressure for Retailers
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Friday Online Sales to Hit New Record, Expected to Top $9 Billion
Online sales for Black Friday are expected to top $9 billion, a record for the industry, Adobe said. Mobile shopping also hit a record high this year. Shoppers bought Apple products, espresso machines and gaming consoles, as well as toys from Funko, Hatchimals and Squishmallows. This will likely end up...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
NBC Los Angeles
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
My great-grandfather was a blue-collar worker whose 2 favorite savings tricks are still helping my family put away money
Alesha Billie's great-grandfather advised saving a few dollars from each paycheck, no matter what. It helps build a pot of cash for when you need it.
10 Easy And Renter-Friendly Ways To Add Lighting To Your Dark Closet
A well-organized closet will only help you so much. If it's too dark in there to see anything, you're still going to have trouble finding what you need.
Comments / 0