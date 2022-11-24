The Prince and Princess of Wales have praised Doddie Weir as an “inspiration” as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease.The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).His family announced the death of the “beloved husband and father” in a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday, describing him as “an inspirational force of nature”.It is five years since Weir revealed his MND diagnosis and founded the neurone disease research foundation which has committed almost £8 million to...

17 HOURS AGO