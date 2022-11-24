Read full article on original website
BBC
Gastroparesis: Wolverhampton woman living off biscuits due to rare condition
A woman who is living off a diet of digestive biscuits is trying to raise £80,000 so she can eat a full meal again. Talia Sinnott has been diagnosed with gastroparesis, which means her stomach struggles to process food. The condition sometimes leads the 25-year-old, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton to...
BBC
Dentist academy in Bangor hopes to fill Wales' shortage
A new £2.2m dental academy is hoping to fill Wales' "chronic" dental shortage by "doing something different". The aim of the development, at Ty Glyder in Bangor, Gwynedd, is to attract new dentists and make it easier for patients to get treatment. Betsi Cadwaladr health board has among the...
BBC
Rotherham: Children's care home approved despite objections
A former caretaker's house is to become a care home for young people in South Yorkshire, despite local objections. Plans for Rotherham Council to convert the dwelling near Sitwell Junior School on Grange Road into a residential home for two children have been approved. Some nearby residents objected due to...
BBC
Devon head teacher worries if school will make ends meet
A head teacher said he cannot afford to heat his school, despite pledges of increased government support. Last week Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £2.3bn per year for schools for the next two years. Steve Hitchcock, head teacher of St Peter's Primary in Budleigh Salterton, Devon, said last...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
CNBC
Brain expert: The No. 1 thing that sets 'SuperAgers' apart from people with 'weak memory skills'
There is a group of people that longevity researchers call "SuperAgers," who are in their 80s and beyond, but have the cognitive function of those decades younger. Conversely, it's possible for your brain to be older than your chronological age, which is what we want to avoid. As a neuroscience...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Schools close across Scotland as teachers go on strike over pay
Thousands take part in first national strike for 40 years after dismissing latest pay offer as an ‘insult’
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
University strike: All nine in Wales affected by action
Students in Wales will see lectures and seminars cancelled as thousands of university staff go on strike. University and College Union (UCU) members will walk out on Thursday 24 November, and 25 and 30 November over pay, conditions and pension cuts. All nine universities in Wales will be affected by...
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
'Simply the best' dancing Coventry physio aids patients
A physiotherapist has been dubbed "simply the best" after a video of her dancing with one of her patients went viral. Amber Murray, 27, uses music to boost the recovery of those on the critical care ward at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire. To celebrate Karen Davies's final day in...
Tests don’t make pupils better at exams, but they do improve their teachers
There is a never-ending argument about whether we test our children too much or too little. Why can’t we be fluffy like the Nordic countries, with no tests in primary schools? ask some. We need tests to support children and spot schools that are underachieving, say others. It’s a...
William and Kate in tribute as ‘inspirational’ rugby star Doddie Weir dies at 52
The Prince and Princess of Wales have praised Doddie Weir as an “inspiration” as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease.The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).His family announced the death of the “beloved husband and father” in a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday, describing him as “an inspirational force of nature”.It is five years since Weir revealed his MND diagnosis and founded the neurone disease research foundation which has committed almost £8 million to...
BBC
Swindon UK Life Centre office block to be turned into flats
An empty office block in the centre of Swindon is to be refurbished into 230 new apartments. The UK Life Centre building on Station Road has been empty for several years. Developer Vinesh Aggarwal has been given planning permission to add two extra storeys on top of the existing four.
West Virginia teacher saves former student’s life
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it matter where you eat that apple? … In the school cafeteria? What about the art room? For November’s Golden Apple Awards, one former student says having lunch with her teacher is the reason she is alive today. […]
BBC
Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA
A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
