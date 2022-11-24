Read full article on original website
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract
Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
BBC
'Simply the best' dancing Coventry physio aids patients
A physiotherapist has been dubbed "simply the best" after a video of her dancing with one of her patients went viral. Amber Murray, 27, uses music to boost the recovery of those on the critical care ward at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire. To celebrate Karen Davies's final day in...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
BBC
Doddie Weir: Former Scotland lock dies at 52 after battle with motor neurone disease
Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Weir, capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000, went on to raise millions through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation following his diagnosis in 2016. The lock was given an...
BBC
Jofra Archer: Ben Stokes wants England bowler 'fit and ready' for Ashes next summer
Ben Stokes says he wants Jofra Archer to be "fit and ready" for the Ashes against Australia next summer. Archer, 27, made his comeback after 16 months out for England Lions in this week's tour match against England. With the match in Abu Dhabi heading for a draw, Friday's final...
BBC
Giant bee sculpture made of seized weapons starts tour of Derbyshire
A giant sculpture of a bee, made from weapons seized off the streets of Manchester, has started its tour of Derbyshire. The anti-violence bee statue was made by the British Iron Work Centre, which created the Knife Angel statue that toured the East Midlands in 2021. The sculpture is 11ft...
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
BBC
Wales' regional players just want job 'security' - Josh Turnbull
Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull believes "there is not a lot going right with rugby in Wales at the moment". Financial negotiations are ongoing between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), with players coming to the end of their contracts in limbo. "It's hard for the players... they just...
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Technology issue disrupts hospital services in Nottingham
Some planned hospital procedures and outpatient appointments in Nottingham are expected to be postponed due to a technology problem. Nottingham University Hospitals posted about the IT issue on social media on Wednesday evening. It said it had slowed down clinical decision-making and delayed its ability to discharge patients. The hospital...
Doddie Weir: Scotland’s gentle giant who never lost his positive outlook
Doddie Weir was dealt the cruellest of hands as he was forced to watch his body fail bit by bit before his very eyes.Yet, incredibly, his battle with the disease that claimed his life was hallmarked by the same courage he had shown in all his skirmishes with opposition packs.The giant former Scotland forward, who has died aged 52, simply refused to give in to the limitations put upon him by Motor Neurone Disease.A man famed for his crunching tackles and thunderous carries, he charged straight ahead when dealing with the problems he faced after being diagnosed in December...
BBC
Dad brands A&E a sick joke after baby's Telford care delay
A father of a child who suffers from seizures has called the "chaos" they faced at A&E a "sick joke" as she "struggled to breathe". Darren Childs from Ludlow, Shropshire, is calling for improvements to emergency departments in the county. He said the situation at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford...
BBC
Pershore woman making 'amazing progress' after spine op
A Worcestershire woman who underwent a pioneering operation in Spain after her she was injured by a ceiling fan said she was making "amazing" progress. Rachel Pighills, from Pershore, suffered a complex injury which led to her skull slipping down on to her spine after the incident in 2018. Money...
BBC
Awaab Ishak mould death: Housing association loses £1m extra funding
The housing association which rented out a mould-ridden flat to the family of Awaab Ishak is to be stripped of £1m for new housing from the government. The toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family's flat, a coroner ruled. Housing Secretary Michael...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
World Cup 2022: The champion-like physics behind the groundbreaking ball
As with every World Cup, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the players will be using a new ball. The last thing competitors want is for the most important piece of equipment in the most important tournament in the world’s most popular sport to behave in unexpected ways, so a lot of work goes into making sure that every new World Cup ball feels familiar to players.
Starc: I have a pretty good relationship with Langer
First Test of the Australian summer kicks off in ousted coach's backyard, creating potential for tension
BBC
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
