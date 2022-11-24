Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
'Feline' Old: Flossie Becomes World's Oldest Cat
Guinness World Records named Flossie as the world's oldest cat roughly a month before her 27th birthday.
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
Mpls. author pens book on stages of grief after losing daughter
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis father is putting his pain into words after experiencing a devastating loss. Lehman Riley is the author of "Losing Lizzy: A Story of Grief," the latest book in his "Papa Lemon's Little Wanderers" series. The book is named after the Rileys' 23-year-old daughter Tianna Elizabeth Riley, known to friends and family as Lizzy. The Hopkins High School graduate was found dead on June 6, 2020. Crystal police launched a murder and death investigation. "It felt like Mike Tyson gave me an upper cut," Riley said of the news. "I grab the phone and it's the Crystal police...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Irene Cara: Fame singer and actress dies aged 63
Fame and Flashdance singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. The American singer and actress was best known for her title track in the 1980 film Fame, as well as co-writing and singing the smash hit Flashdance... What a Feeling, for which she won an Oscar and a Grammy.
NME
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
A Woman on Reddit ‘Begged’ Not to Have to Wax Before Her Uncle’s Wedding & Reddit Had Her Back
Weddings are known to be a day for love and celebration, but they can also bring out the absolute worst in people. Take it from one woman on Reddit who refused to get rid of her body hair to attend her uncle’s wedding and her mom had a fit.
Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85
Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke-teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. Roman grew up in New York...
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ developer says DLC death animations are not cut content
The 25 extra death animations in The Callisto Protocol‘s season pass are not content cut from the base game, developer Striking Distance Studios has stated. The developer found itself in hot water with fans after it announced the game’s season pass, which features a story DLC, the Outer Way Skin Collection, the Contagion Bundle which adds a permadeath mode, and the Riot Bundle – which will see players fighting off waves of enemies in “a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.”
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning
Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
BBC
Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA
A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Review: A Nuanced, Winning Fairy Tale for Audiences of All Ages
“Shrek” was the film that put DreamWorks Animation on the map and, for better or worse, convinced an entire industry to switch their attention from the old world charm of hand-drawn children’s films to the modern frontier of CGI animation. The sequel, “Shrek 2,” introduced something even more important: The Antonio Banderas-voiced, Zorro-inspired Puss in Boots, a swashbuckling ginger cat with a tiny sword, a smart pair of boots, and an adorable pair of enormous kitten eyes. He got his own movie in 2011 after the main Shrek quadrilogy was finished, and its long-awaited follow-up, “Puss in Boots: The Last...
NME
Emma Corrin calls for gender neutral awards: “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented”
Emma Corrin has said that they “hope for a future” where the best actor and best actress categories at major awards are merged into a single gender-neutral category. Speaking to BBC News, the star, who added they/them pronouns to their Instagram bio earlier this year, argued that the categories aren’t inclusive enough “at the moment”. “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they said.
BBC
The Crown: Queen's friend says Netflix show 'makes me so angry'
A lifelong friend of the late Queen has described Netflix's royal drama The Crown as "complete fantasy" and "so unfair on members of the Royal Family". Lady Glenconner, who was a maid of honour at the Queen's coronation, said the show "just makes me so angry". "The trouble is that...
The great rediscovery of the forgotten 70s folk singer Judee Sill
The story of Judee Sill, a relatively obscure figure from the early 70s folk-rock scene, starts as another familiar fable of showbiz tragedy. After a chaotic youth of abuse, addiction and petty crime – including heists on gas stations and liquor stores across California – Sill ended up incarcerated, first in reform school and eventually prison. It was there Sill became determined to pursue what she felt was her musical calling, and upon release, she began playing jazz bass and flute in the dark basements of the Los Angeles club circuit. She was the first artist signed to David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1971, landing her a Rolling Stone cover and garnering the attention of music industry players like Graham Nash, who approached her as a producer enchanted by her “sense of melody and structure, which was really exceptional”.
wegotthiscovered.com
The consensus on an infamous sci-fi disaster edges further and further away from cult classic status
While it’s entirely down to a matter of opinion and personal preference at the end of the day, there’s nonetheless a school of thought that remains adamant the Wachowskis haven’t made a great movie since The Matrix, and it can’t be a coincidence that the first feature directed by one half of the pair since the infamous Jupiter Ascending was last year’s IP-driven fourth installment.
