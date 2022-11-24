Read full article on original website
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar
After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
Will France rest players against Tunisia? Didier Deschamps weighing up World Cup squad rotation
Didier Deschamps acknowledged that France have little to play for in their next match - and that "peace" could lead to squad rotation. Holders France have become the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup after they beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday. Mbappe's two goals...
When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico
Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Number of offshore Wallabies for World Cup to be settled in coming months
While there may be some flexibility allowed when injuries come into play, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has confirmed that the number of foreign-based players who are able to be selected in next year’s World Cup squad will be determined in the coming months. The ‘Giteau Law’ was brought into...
How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is still all to play for in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the chasing pack settles in behind favorites Brazil. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was handed the toughest of opening assignments to kick off the tournament, seeing his side beaten 2-0 by the South American powerhouse and admitting afterwards that it had been hard to live with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Co.
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup record: Portugal star first man to score in five World Cups with goal at 2022 finals
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score at five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana for Portugal in Qatar. The 37-year-old has scored at every staging of the tournament since making his debut in the 2006 edition in Germany. And he made more personal history...
Wales vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match
Wales will look to light up their 2022 World Cup campaign when they face Iran on Friday in Group B action. Gareth Bale salvaged a crucial point last time out against the USA, while Iran come into this match after being thrashed 6-2 by England. A win feels crucial for...
Qatar vs Senegal final score, result: Hosts come up short as Senegal claim first African win at World Cup 2022
Senegal revived their Group A campaign at the expense of Qatar, finally seeing off the hosts despite Mohammed Muntari scoring his country's first World Cup goal. After another poor performance, the hosts' exit from their own World Cup was confirmed later on Friday by the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador, after Senegal claimed Africa's first win of this 2022 tournament.
Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win
Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
Uruguay vs. South Korea final score, result: La Celeste hit post twice in 2022 World Cup Group H opener
Uruguay hit the post twice as they failed to register a third World Cup win in three matches against South Korea in their Group H opener. Veteran defender Diego Godin, in his fourth World Cup, thumped a header against the base of a post from a corner before half-time, while a thunderous late strike from Federico Valverde also found the woodwork.
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Mexico vs. Argentina free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable in USA
A blockbuster 2022 World Cup match awaits on Saturday, November 26 as Mexico and Argentina face off at Lusail Stadium. There's plenty riding on this Group C match after both sides failed to pick up three points in their first outings in Qatar. Argentina, viewed by many as tournament favourites,...
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again. When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning.
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Why Weston McKennie's hair is red, white and blue for USA 2022 World Cup games
Soccer is nothing if not artistic expression. What better way to express yourself than through one's luscious locks?. Plenty of footballers have employed ambitious hairstyles in the past. From David Beckham's bizarre cornrows to Stephan El-Shaarawy's gelled mohawk, it seems more and more players are willing to take risks when it comes to styling their coiffures to give them that extra bit of edge on — and off — the field.
