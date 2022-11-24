Read full article on original website
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
Swindon UK Life Centre office block to be turned into flats
An empty office block in the centre of Swindon is to be refurbished into 230 new apartments. The UK Life Centre building on Station Road has been empty for several years. Developer Vinesh Aggarwal has been given planning permission to add two extra storeys on top of the existing four.
Derby: Plans to transform city centre with shops and homes
An ambitious "masterplan" to transform Derby city centre over the next decade with 1,250 new homes, restaurants and public spaces has been revealed. The city's shopping centre Derbion is behind plans for the Eagle Quarter, which would see the development replace the Eagle Market and Derby Theatre. Under the proposals,...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain
The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
North Somerset Council wins fight to buy Birnbeck Pier
A council has moved a step closer in its bid to buy a Grade II* listed Victorian pier at risk of collapse. Birnbeck Pier, which connects with Birnbeck Island in Weston-super-Mare, is privately owned and has been in a state of disrepair for years. North Somerset Council has now succeeded...
Fresh train strikes threatened after rail firms ‘cancel talks at an hour’s notice’
Rail passengers across Britain face yet more disruption with fresh train strikes expected to be called within hours.The main transport workers’ union, the RMT, has accused employers of failing to come up with fresh proposals and of abruptly cancelling a planned meeting.As the bitterest rail industrial dispute since the 1980s drags on, the union’s National Executive Committee is meeting to consider “further phases of industrial action”.But the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing the train operating companies (TOCs), said negotiations had been making “real progress” with the prospect of a “credible deal”.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, said on...
Bridgnorth retailers discuss business improvement scheme
Retailers from a town in Shropshire are in talks over creating a Business Improvement District (BID). Some businesses in a BID area would be asked to pay a levy for services such as maintenance and marketing. Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, a Facebook group which helps promote the town, said...
A hundred UK companies sign up for four-day week with no loss of pay
A hundred UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day working week for all their employees with no loss of pay, a milestone in the campaign to fundamentally change Britain’s approach to work. The 100 companies employ a total of 2,600 staff – a tiny fraction of the...
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. Transport Scotland has asked...
Southwark Council plans free period products in libraries
Free tampons and pads could be made available in south London libraries under new proposals being considered by Southwark Council. If they are accepted, all public toilets in Southwark Council buildings would have free period products. This follows a motion brought to the Labour-run council by the Liberal Democrats. One...
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Disruption to GWR train services as drivers strike
Train services across the west will be disrupted due to drivers striking in a long-running dispute over pay. Great Western Railway will only run a reduced service between Bristol Temple Meads and London Paddington between 07:30 GMT and 21:30 on Saturday. There will be no services running in and out...
Ham hill visitor centre planned to showcase Iron Age fort's history
Tourism is expected to increase at the UK's largest Iron Age hillfort thanks to plans to develop a visitor centre and cafe at the attraction. South Somerset District Council has voted in favour of developing Ham Hill Country Park in Stoke-sub-Hamdon that some said flew a bit under the radar.
Free parking to support Cornish businesses
Cornwall Council car parks will be free for a day next month to help shoppers support local businesses. The offer in the run-up to Christmas will take place on Saturday, 3 December. It means parking will be free at "pay and display" and "pay on exit car parks" run by...
£5m cash boost for Grimsby seafood storage firm
HSH Cold Stores Limited in Grimsby is awarded £5m to expand its seafood cold storage facility in the town. The money comes from a £20m government fund to help the UK fishing industry. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the cash injection will...
