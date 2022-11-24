ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Gastroparesis: Wolverhampton woman living off biscuits due to rare condition

A woman who is living off a diet of digestive biscuits is trying to raise £80,000 so she can eat a full meal again. Talia Sinnott has been diagnosed with gastroparesis, which means her stomach struggles to process food. The condition sometimes leads the 25-year-old, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton to...
BBC

'Simply the best' dancing Coventry physio aids patients

A physiotherapist has been dubbed "simply the best" after a video of her dancing with one of her patients went viral. Amber Murray, 27, uses music to boost the recovery of those on the critical care ward at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire. To celebrate Karen Davies's final day in...
BBC

Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition

A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
BBC

Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn

A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
BBC

Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool

A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC

Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'

When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC

Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm

More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales fans heartbroken by Iran defeat

Wales fans have been left dejected after World Cup optimism turned into heartbreak. The country's first World Cup for 64 years looks set to end at the first hurdle after a last-gasp - but deserved - 2-0 defeat against Iran in Qatar. Up to 6,000 Welsh fans packed the Ahmad...
BBC

Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes

A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
BBC

Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel

Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...

