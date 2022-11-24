Read full article on original website
Gastroparesis: Wolverhampton woman living off biscuits due to rare condition
A woman who is living off a diet of digestive biscuits is trying to raise £80,000 so she can eat a full meal again. Talia Sinnott has been diagnosed with gastroparesis, which means her stomach struggles to process food. The condition sometimes leads the 25-year-old, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton to...
'Simply the best' dancing Coventry physio aids patients
A physiotherapist has been dubbed "simply the best" after a video of her dancing with one of her patients went viral. Amber Murray, 27, uses music to boost the recovery of those on the critical care ward at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire. To celebrate Karen Davies's final day in...
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
22 Screenshots Of People Being Hilariously, Confidently Wrong
If you're going to correct someone on the internet, you'd better make VERY sure you're not wrong first.
17 People That Made Severely Questionable Decisions
Anyone who bites into their butter is a monster in my book. Sorry.
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These are some absolutely incredible shots.
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
Sorry, But It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures
I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
Anger as Mom Demands Adult-Child Apologize to In-Law for No Birthday Card
Struggling with the cost of living, one woman has been supported online for not sending a birthday card after she found herself unable to afford the stamp.
Man ‘Bailing’ on Thanksgiving With Military Family Who Call Him Failure
A man on Reddit has decided to skip Thanksgiving with his family this year because they constantly harass him for not continuing with his career as a Marine. The 28-year-old explained he comes from a family "where everyone joins the marines." "Most of the males in my family join straight...
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
World Cup 2022: Wales fans heartbroken by Iran defeat
Wales fans have been left dejected after World Cup optimism turned into heartbreak. The country's first World Cup for 64 years looks set to end at the first hurdle after a last-gasp - but deserved - 2-0 defeat against Iran in Qatar. Up to 6,000 Welsh fans packed the Ahmad...
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
Woman's 'beautiful' act after spotting stranger crying alone in a restaurant
It's important to have a kind shoulder to weep on after a stressful day. But kindness came from an unexpected source for one woman who was going through a difficult moment. The concerned artist burst into tears while eating dinner alone, much to the chagrin of a group of friends seated next to her.
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
