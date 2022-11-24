Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
The JF-17, designed and developed by Pakistan and China, is "not cutting edge, but it is a reliable performer," one expert told Insider.
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently after joining the FIRE movement.
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
A hundred UK companies sign up for four-day week with no loss of pay
A hundred UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day working week for all their employees with no loss of pay, a milestone in the campaign to fundamentally change Britain’s approach to work. The 100 companies employ a total of 2,600 staff – a tiny fraction of the...
I booked a last-minute trip to Paris on a budget airline called French Bee. Even though it was uncomfortable and included hidden costs at every turn, I might fly it again.
I flew to Paris on a budget airline called French Bee for the first time. It wasn't the best experience, but I'd probably book another trip again.
The Twitter office responsible for complying with European misinformation laws has been shut down after Elon Musk's layoffs
The only two people remaining at the office left last week, and now the EU is set to publish data showing Twitter is failing to combat disinformation.
Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China’s strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country’s all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China’s financial capital who called for Xi Jinping’s resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule — but hours later people rallied again in the same spot, and social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities, including the capital of Beijing,...
A former Nazi encampment on a tiny Channel island can be yours for about $50,000
The facility on Alderney, near Guernsey, is an "amazing opportunity to own seven acres of WWII history", according to the agency handling the sale.
Comments / 0