ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police search for armed robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at Las Vegas businesses

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0641If_0jM95J6L00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at businesses in the Las Vegas area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9g5a_0jM95J6L00
    Police search for suspect in several crimes at Las Vegas valley businesses (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iD6JC_0jM95J6L00
    Police search for suspect in several crimes at Las Vegas valley businesses (LVMPD)
  • Police search for suspect in several crimes at Las Vegas valley businesses (LVMPD)

In at least one incident Metro police said the man brandished a weapon against store employees.

Police released three photos of the suspected robber on Wednesday evening, however, did not provide the dates of the incidents or locations.

The suspect is described as having a large build, approximately 250 lbs., 6’2″ to 6’5″ in height, with brown hair, brown eyes, and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime
Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting death late Friday of a man in a neighborhood near the Cheyenne Sports Complex. Officers found the man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, south of East Cheyenne Avenue and west of […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect shot neighbor over car blocking driveway, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was shot over a parking dispute told a dispatcher he was dying as he called police, according to an arrest report. Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Oct. 18. Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ in stabbings at Craig Ranch Regional Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police released a photo of a man police are calling a “person of interest” in a stabbing attack at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Three people were stabbed at the park on Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. during a fight between two groups of people. The men, who were 18, 23, and 40 years old were transported to the hospital. Two were treated and released. The third victim was hospitalized.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas station for help

Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas …. Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. England-USA World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy