ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘My career was dead. I was over’: Seann Walsh on ‘the most depressing month’ of his life

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRias_0jM94tOw00

On Wednesday night’s episode (23 November) of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! , comedian Seann Walsh discussed the aftermath of his Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

In 2018, the comic was filmed kissing his Strictly coach Katya Jones , when he had a longterm girlfriend at the time, actor Rebecca Humphries, and Jones was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones.

Speaking to fellow campmate and comedian BabatuÌndeÌ Aléshé in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, Walsh said: “Easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh [Fringe] after Strictly .

“We get to Edinburgh, right, I think it’s a 200-seater, I’ve never not, in Edinburgh, sold out the first night. It doesn’t even occur to me that it’s not sold out.

“Just before I’m about to go on, my agent comes in and goes, ‘Just so you know, there’s like 30 people.’ To get told that when you’re just about to go on… horrific. It was at that point I was like, ‘Oh, oh…’ My career was dead, I was over.”

Walsh continued: “My agent said, ‘There’s nothing I can do. I’m sorry, I’ve tried. I’ve tried everything.’ Do you know what I did, I thought, I’ve got to learn to drive. I can’t sit on trains, with people looking at me going, ‘Is that the guy that used to…?’

“I’ve got to learn to drive now as I’ve got to hide. Genuinely. I mean that, I swear on my life. I can’t be on trains.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWxGB_0jM94tOw00

This is not the first time Walsh has discussed the cheating scandal on I’m a Celeb. A few weeks ago, he told Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, who’s left the jungle, about his then-girlfriend Humphries posting a statement about the incident.

Describing his public apology, which took place on The Jonathan Ross Show , Walsh said: “I said sorry. I sat on Jonathan Ross’s TV show and apologised. I sat next to will.i.am and Samuel L Jackson and apologised.

“That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

Reacting privately to Walsh’s story in the Bush Telegraph, Cleaver said: “He’s a lovely lad. He’s a sensitive soul, very sensitive soul. He’s been through the ringer the last three years. I think he’s really brave and I’m glad he’s here.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rita Ora addresses rumoured feud with Rihanna in interview with Louis Theroux

Rita Ora has addressed rumours of a feud with Rihanna in a new interview special with documentarian Louis Theroux.Both artists were signed to Roc Nation, the record label owned by Jay Z, though reports of an alleged falling out have circulated for years.In 2015, Ora sued the label in order to be released from her contract, claiming that she had only been permitted to release one album, despite creating multiple other records.Roc Nation countersued, before both parties reached a settlement in May 2016. Ora spoke about the experience in the next episode of Louis Theroux Interviews...“Why wasn’t the music...
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity final – live: Matt Hancock makes it to final three with Jill Scott favourite to win

This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is finally coming to an end.The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season is airing tonight (27 November) on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX.After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle yesterday, just three contestants now remain: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.Hancock’s involvement has been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.However, it is Scott who has...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian tells daughter North about the night she was conceived

Kim Kardashian told her nine-year-old daughter North about the night she and Kanye West conceived her.During a trip to the Balmain offices in Paris, Kim told North that creative director Olivier Rousteing, who they were chatting with, had a role to play in her conception.She told the bemused child: “Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby. And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me.“I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Independent

Helena Bonham Carter defends JK Rowling and Johnny Depp in new interview

Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in defence of her former collaborators JK Rowling and Johnny Depp.Carter appeared as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film franchise, based on the books by Rowling. She has also appeared alongside Depp in seven films together, five of which were directed by her former partner Tim Burton.Rowling has become a polarising figure in recent years thanks to her views on transgender rights, which have been accused by LGBT+ activists and organisations of being transphobic. The writer has denied that she is transphobic. Speaking to The Times in a new interview, Bonham Carter...
The Independent

Super-fit Zumba teacher shares first symptom of MS after Christina Applegate diagnosis

A woman has shared her early symptoms of multiple sclerosis after ‘Dead to Me’ star Christina Applegate opened up about her battle with the degenerative condition.Lara Kingsman, 54, woke up one day with a “buzzing” and “electric tingling” sensation all over her body, with a feeling of “numb patches” in April 2017.The mother-of-three thought she’d trapped a nerve jogging, but a GP referred her to a neurologist for further examination.When the “buzzing” sensation got so bad she couldn’t sleep, Lara went to Addenbrookes A&E hospital, Cambridge.The school music teacher was initially diagnosed with transverse myelitis - an inflammation of the...
The Independent

Camilla appoints ‘Queen’s companions’ and her first equerry

The women who will support the Queen Consort as she carries out her key official and state duties have been announced by Buckingham Palace.Camilla, 75, is to have six Queen’s companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary, Buckingham Palace said.They are Camilla’s trusted friends Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz and Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is a professional interior designer, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, who is now a non-affiliated peer.The sixth is Camilla’s close friend Lady Sarah Keswick, whose husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy