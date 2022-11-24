Read full article on original website
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
Eddie Hearn says Whyte to face Anthony Joshua next in first half of 2023
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn was pleased with Dillian Whyte’s 12-round majority decision victory over Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night, and he says Anthony Joshua will be next for ‘The Body Snatcher’ in the first half of next year. (Photo credit: Matthew Pover Matchroom...
David Haye says he would have KO’d Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight
By Scott Gilfoid: Former two-division world champion David Haye believes he’d have knocked out Oleksander Usyk in the prime of his career when he was fighting in the cruiserweight division. Haye (28-4, 26 KOs), who was knocked out by an over-the-hill Carl Thompson in the fifth round in the...
Bill Haney tells Teofimo Lopez Sr he wants to set up Devin vs. Teo fight
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, posted a video clip on social media, leaving a voicemail message to Teofimo Lopez Sr, saying he wants to set up a Devin-Teofimo Jr fight, provided that both fighters win their next matches. Bill said if Teofimo Sr doesn’t contact him...
Boxing Results: Fabio Wardley Beats Nathan Gorman And Wins Vacant British Heavyweight Title
By Vince Dwriter: As the co-feature of DAZN’s Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin event, 27-year-old Fabio Wardley defeated Nathan Gorman, as Gorman’s corner threw in the towel in the third round, and as a result, Wardley collected the victory and the vacant British heavyweight title, at the Wembley Arena in London.
Boxing Results: Dillian Whyte Edges Jermaine Franklin in UK!
By Ken Hissner: At Wembley Arena, Wembley, London, UK, Saturday over DAZN Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) and Salita Promotions presented in the Main Event former WBC Interim World Heavyweight champion Dillian ”The Body Snatcher” Whyte and Jermaine “989 Assassin” Franklin battle for the entire 12 rounds with Whyte winning by majority decision in a fight that a draw would have been fair.
The Dmitry Bivol dilemma
By Rory Hickey: Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) has had a spectacular year. In May, he dethroned Canelo Alvarez in a unanimous decision victory to retain his WBA light heavyweight championship. Bivol defied the oddsmakers and handed Canelo his first loss since September 2013. Bivol used his size to frustrate and wear down the smaller Canelo.
Terence Crawford says Errol Spence fight will happen next year if at all
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says that if he and Errol Dpence Jr are going to fight, it will happen next year. With that said, if Crawford’s next fight against David Avanesyan doesn’t do well on BLK pay-per-view on December 10th in terms of bringing in a lot of buys, it’s fair to say that he can permanently forget about a fight against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in the future.
“I’d love to see him chin Tyson Fury” says Eddie Hearn about Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he’d like to see the huge underdog Derek Chisora knock out Tyson Fury next month when he challenges him for his WBC heavyweight title on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Hearn thinks Chisora is a good bloke, so...
Gervonta Davis leaked sparring video for Jan.7th fight against Hector Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Leaked sparring video of Gerovnta ‘Tank’ Davis was posted on Friday, showing him preparing for his January 7th fight against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) is looking sharp, showing speed and excellent counterpunching well ahead of his title defense of...
Who Was the best at 168 Calzaghe or Alvarez?
By Ken Hissner: In comparing former WBO, WBC, and WBA World Super Middleweight champion Joe “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe and current WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who was the best at 168?. Calzaghe was trained by his...
Regis Prograis: Jose Zepeda is toughest guy I’ve faced
By Craig Page: Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) came away impressed with the power of his opponent Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) after stopping him in the 11th round last Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. “I really feel he will be a champion, but it...
John Ryder 167 vs. Zach Parker 167.3 – weigh-in results
By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder weighed 167 pounds, while Zach Parker came in at 167.3 lbs for their fight for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London (live on ESPN / BT Sport). (Photo credit: Queensberry Promotions) Although it hasn’t been...
Jermall Charlo: “I want [Dmitry] Bivol next”
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo surprisingly called out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol tonight, saying he wants him next for when he returns to the ring in February. WBC middleweight champion Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) and Bivol met last Saturday night when the two were in attendance for the Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
David Benavidez wants to beat Caleb Plant worse than Canelo did
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez is planning on beating the stuffing out of Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant worse than Canelo Alvarez did a year ago when he had the Tennesse native on his back, staring at the lights. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) has waited for this opportunity to batter...
Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis: “He’s too little, I could never lose to no midget”
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson & Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis traded words on Friday on social media. WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) got his back up when told by an interviewer that he believed that Devin Haney and Shakur would beat him. The former...
Adrien Broner looking slow & fat preparing for BLK Prime fight
By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner posted a workout video of him training on Thanksgiving, and he’s looking slow & fat for his first fight of a 12-month, three-fight, eight-figure deal for BLK Prime. The 33-year-old Broner was sporting a huge belly, making it look like...
