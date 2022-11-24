By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says that if he and Errol Dpence Jr are going to fight, it will happen next year. With that said, if Crawford’s next fight against David Avanesyan doesn’t do well on BLK pay-per-view on December 10th in terms of bringing in a lot of buys, it’s fair to say that he can permanently forget about a fight against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in the future.

2 DAYS AGO