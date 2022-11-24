Read full article on original website
Holiday train to makes stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday will be making stops across northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30 minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?
Mitchell has been playing gigs in the Winooski and Burlington area for more than 30 years. He’s worked with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Yoko Ono, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes, Michael Buble and Moby. But still he feels danger when he steps outside. Read the story on VTDigger here: Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?.
Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing
For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium
Jim Lockridge, the director of a Vermont music nonprofit, has leveraged his role in the city’s arts scene into a vocal campaign to preserve the historic building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.
Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race
East District residents will vote on Dec. 6 to fill the seat vacated by Jack Hanson. The three candidates vying for the role have sought to draw distinctions based on their own housing experiences. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race.
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
Board requires dog-owner to build fence, board Otis elsewhere until completed
The Waitsfield Select Board has ordered AJ Wimble and Ashley Metevier to construct a fence large and sturdy enough to keep their 100-pound dog Otis on their North Road property and to board him at a friend’s house until the fence is constructed. But if at any time in...
South Burlington sees big increase in car theft
The number of cars reported stolen in South Burlington rose nearly 300 percent over the last two fiscal yearzs, while burglary and larceny also saw triple-digit rises. Data released Monday by the South Burlington Police Department, covering June 2022 through July 2022, reported a 278 percent increase in stolen cars, a 166 percent increase in […]
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’
David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
