Lake Placid, NY

WCAX

Holiday train to makes stops in North Country on Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday will be making stops across northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30 minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing

For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

South Burlington sees big increase in car theft

The number of cars reported stolen in South Burlington rose nearly 300 percent over the last two fiscal yearzs, while burglary and larceny also saw triple-digit rises. Data released Monday by the South Burlington Police Department, covering June 2022 through July 2022, reported a 278 percent increase in stolen cars, a 166 percent increase in […]
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’

David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
BURLINGTON, VT
informnny.com

NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
MALONE, NY
WRGB

Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
QUEENSBURY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
LEICESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
BURLINGTON, VT

