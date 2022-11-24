Read full article on original website
Related
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy
On a rainy day in June, John and Margot Ernst sat before a roaring fire in their second home in North Hudson. The four-bedroom contemporary house provides spectacular views of Elk Lake and distant High Peaks. On this day, the mountaintops were shrouded in clouds. The Ernsts stepped out on their stone terrace, pointing to the purple lupine that each year has spread down their hillside. A loon called in the mist.
Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?
Mitchell has been playing gigs in the Winooski and Burlington area for more than 30 years. He’s worked with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Yoko Ono, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes, Michael Buble and Moby. But still he feels danger when he steps outside. Read the story on VTDigger here: Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?.
WCAX
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
WCAX
Holiday train to makes stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday will be making stops across northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30 minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
WCAX
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a pair of men armed with a knife and some kind of fireplace poker robbed a quick stop in Brandon on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Champlain Farms on Grove Street. Brandon Police say the two armed men demanded...
WRGB
Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
wamc.org
Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree
A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
WCAX
Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
WCAX
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man who robbed a St. Albans quick stop at gunpoint Friday morning. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Colonial Mart on Swanton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gun demanded cash...
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Redford
I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
Addison Independent
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
