WCAX
Holiday train to makes stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday will be making stops across northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30 minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy
On a rainy day in June, John and Margot Ernst sat before a roaring fire in their second home in North Hudson. The four-bedroom contemporary house provides spectacular views of Elk Lake and distant High Peaks. On this day, the mountaintops were shrouded in clouds. The Ernsts stepped out on their stone terrace, pointing to the purple lupine that each year has spread down their hillside. A loon called in the mist.
newyorkalmanack.com
A Place Called Pauley: An Adirondack History
In the autumn of 1917, the well-known hotel and sportsman’s lodge Pauley Place was torn down as part of New York’s pursuit to bring her wilderness back on the path to being forever wild. The hotel was in Arietta, one of the most remote sections of the southern Adirondacks.
glensfallschronicle.com
Man shot in Rt. 9 Queensbury Walmart parking lot; Sheriffs looking for suspect
Warren County Sheriff’s office reported that on Sunday, November 27 at 3:45 p.m., they were called to the Queensbury Wal-Mart at 891 State Route to investigate a male with a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was transported by EMS and is undergoing medical treatment, the Sheriff’s office...
WRGB
Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
WNYT
Police: Queensbury woman was behind the wheel 3x too drunk to drive
A Queensbury woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Warren County sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 13 they found Rachel Poladian, 46, walking away from her car after she hit a guardrail on Thanksgiving. They say when deputies arrived shortly...
lakeplacidnews.com
Goddeau is Wilmington’s new town justice
WILMINGTON — Mike Goddeau, the town of Wilmington’s recently elected justice, is new to the courtroom and excited to learn the ropes. Goddeau, 42, will replace current Justice James Selkirk, whose term expires at the end of this year. Selkirk was first elected as judge in 2018 after being appointed several months prior in the place of Robert Kirby, who had moved away. Goddeau’s four-year term begins on Jan. 1.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Redford
I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
WNYT
Lake George man charged with felony assault
A Lake George man is facing felony assault charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident Tuesday night at 3328 State Route 9. Through an investigation, they arrested 30-year-old Trey Laraway for a violent altercation inside the apartment with a female. He is...
