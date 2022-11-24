Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
discovering-la.com
Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel
Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
whatnowlosangeles.com
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
whatnowlosangeles.com
Evan Funke to Open New Italian Eatery in Beverly Hills
Funke — a concept conceived by Chef Evan Funke and real estate magnate Kurt Rappaport — will debut at 9388 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the middle of Beverly Hills’s dining epicenter. The 180-seat three-level restaurant will find itself near hotspots like Mírame and Wally’s Wine Bar.
PLANetizen
Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area
Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach Woman’s Club marks building’s hundredth anniversary
The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach this fall celebrated the 100th anniversary of its building, an “Arts & Crafts” style meeting hall on South Broadway across from the fire station. A 1920s-themed gala marked the occasion Oct. 22. “The Great War had ended; the war to end...
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For December 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row – December Doubles
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – December 2022: December Doubles, La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS ...
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
Los Angeles dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
7 Restaurants To Have Last Minute Thanksgiving Dinner At In Los Angeles
Sometimes life moves so fast that we’re caught off guard by the holidays. Before you know it, you’re scrambling to make Thanksgiving dinner. But you don’t have to! There are several gorgeous restaurants open around town that still have reservations available. Plus, let’s be real here. Not everyone has the luxury to create a whole dinner from scratch, and quite frankly, not everyone celebrates this holiday. But who doesn’t love an excuse to indulge in some delicious food? So whether you’re dining on your own or with a group, check out the options around L.A. below to grab some delicious last-minute Thanksgiving dinner. Why spend the day at home when you can spend it on a rooftop with gorgeous views? The Rooftop at the Wayfarer is offering a prix frixed menu by Chef Victor Morales. This special Thanksgiving Menu is available 11:00A.M.- 9:00P.M. on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Make your reservations here! Location: 813 Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
beverlyhillscourier.com
Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills
On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
Los Angeles International Airport power outage leaves people trapped in elevators
LOS ANGELES — A power outage Saturday afternoon left some travelers trapped in elevators and others in gridlock on the roads nearby, according to reports. Los Angeles International Airport tweeted at 12:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon that a power issue near the airport left traffic lights without power near the Central Terminal area and warned travelers to drive with caution.
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee
Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
foxla.com
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
