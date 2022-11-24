Lee Russell Schoolcraft passed away from natural causes on November 6, 2022. Lee was born on March 22, 1936, in Edmonds Washington to Emmett and Hallie Schoolcraft. He grew up in Manson, WA where he spent his summers barefoot and swimming in lake Chelan. In high school he loved and excelled in sports playing football, basketball, and baseball. He also was an avid water skier and later in life loved to play golf.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO