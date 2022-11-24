ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Yakima Herald Republic

Apple Cup aftermath: Huskies plant imaginary flag in Pullman, Odunze and McMillan’s milestone and more

PULLMAN — The Huskies planted an imaginary flag. They didn’t need a real one. In the closing moments of Washington’s 51-33 Apple Cup win on Saturday night, Husky edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui corralled quarterback Cameron Ward for an 11-yard sack. After the play, the redshirt junior pass rusher emphatically waved a fictional flag, before stabbing it in the turf inside Martin Stadium.
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One WA school district helped homeless students graduate. Can others?

LACEY, Thurston COUNTY — In April of his senior year at Timberline High School, after years of conflict at home, Mikel Jake "MJ" Dizon became homeless. He was a few months from graduation, but considered dropping out of school to focus on his job as a Starbucks barista to make money for rent. This decision could redirect the course of Dizon's life.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

What a Seattle newcomer learned from ‘Singles’ and other filmed-in-WA movies

Which film wins the superlative for "most Seattle movie"?. It's not a trick question. You probably already know the answer. After watching more than a dozen films based in the Evergreen state and accidentally omitting "Singles" (1992) off of a "Washington movies list" earlier this year, I'm issuing an official mea culpa in print: "Singles" should be the first movie every Seattle newcomer watches.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lee Schoolcraft

Lee Russell Schoolcraft passed away from natural causes on November 6, 2022. Lee was born on March 22, 1936, in Edmonds Washington to Emmett and Hallie Schoolcraft. He grew up in Manson, WA where he spent his summers barefoot and swimming in lake Chelan. In high school he loved and excelled in sports playing football, basketball, and baseball. He also was an avid water skier and later in life loved to play golf.
EDMONDS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Milburn Z. Woodcock, 89

Milburn Zerl Woodcock, 89, of Edgewood, a former Yakima-area resident, died Thursday, Nov. 17, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. Arrangements are by Scott Funeral Home, Tacoma, 253-572-9555.
EDGEWOOD, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA lawyer leads lawsuits in outbreak linked to Daily Harvest crumbles

Kirsten Paulsen began 2022 wanting to eat healthier and incorporate more vegetables into her diet. She found Daily Harvest, a food delivery company that touts easy to prep, plant-based meals, and signed up for regular shipments of smoothies, vegetable bowls and vegan ingredients to add to other dishes. In one...
WASHINGTON STATE

