Yakima Herald Republic
By winning an all-time Apple Cup shootout, Huskies become an all-time team
PULLMAN — Players will always tell you they want it easy. They'll say they prefer to sail instead of stress — to dominate from the start instead pulling in the final quarter. But legacies aren't born out of coasting or cruising. They're formed by enduring blow after blow...
Yakima Herald Republic
After brilliant Apple Cup outing, Michael Penix Jr. has secured his status among Husky legends
PULLMAN — He came to Washington as a mystery, an unknown quantity, full of promise and just as many questions. He’ll leave — whenever that happens, but ruefully to Husky fans, it may be sooner than later — as a bona fide legend. Michael Penix Jr....
Yakima Herald Republic
Apple Cup aftermath: Huskies plant imaginary flag in Pullman, Odunze and McMillan’s milestone and more
PULLMAN — The Huskies planted an imaginary flag. They didn’t need a real one. In the closing moments of Washington’s 51-33 Apple Cup win on Saturday night, Husky edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui corralled quarterback Cameron Ward for an 11-yard sack. After the play, the redshirt junior pass rusher emphatically waved a fictional flag, before stabbing it in the turf inside Martin Stadium.
Yakima Herald Republic
While you were (probably) sleeping, the Husky men landed one of their biggest wins in years
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While you were sleeping and perhaps in a food coma from a Thanksgiving feast, the Washington men’s basketball team won a game and a tournament title that ranks among the most important achievements in the Mike Hopkins era. The significance of the Huskies’ 68-64 overtime...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington State defense has no answer for Washington’s offensive onslaught
PULLMAN — The big question entering Saturday night's Apple Cup was could Washington State's defense — the top-ranked unit in the Pac-12 in points allowed — slow down Washington's electric offense. The answer was a resounding no. Washington moved the ball with ease all night against the...
Yakima Herald Republic
One WA school district helped homeless students graduate. Can others?
LACEY, Thurston COUNTY — In April of his senior year at Timberline High School, after years of conflict at home, Mikel Jake "MJ" Dizon became homeless. He was a few months from graduation, but considered dropping out of school to focus on his job as a Starbucks barista to make money for rent. This decision could redirect the course of Dizon's life.
Yakima Herald Republic
What a Seattle newcomer learned from ‘Singles’ and other filmed-in-WA movies
Which film wins the superlative for "most Seattle movie"?. It's not a trick question. You probably already know the answer. After watching more than a dozen films based in the Evergreen state and accidentally omitting "Singles" (1992) off of a "Washington movies list" earlier this year, I'm issuing an official mea culpa in print: "Singles" should be the first movie every Seattle newcomer watches.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lee Schoolcraft
Lee Russell Schoolcraft passed away from natural causes on November 6, 2022. Lee was born on March 22, 1936, in Edmonds Washington to Emmett and Hallie Schoolcraft. He grew up in Manson, WA where he spent his summers barefoot and swimming in lake Chelan. In high school he loved and excelled in sports playing football, basketball, and baseball. He also was an avid water skier and later in life loved to play golf.
Yakima Herald Republic
Milburn Z. Woodcock, 89
Milburn Zerl Woodcock, 89, of Edgewood, a former Yakima-area resident, died Thursday, Nov. 17, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. Arrangements are by Scott Funeral Home, Tacoma, 253-572-9555.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA lawyer leads lawsuits in outbreak linked to Daily Harvest crumbles
Kirsten Paulsen began 2022 wanting to eat healthier and incorporate more vegetables into her diet. She found Daily Harvest, a food delivery company that touts easy to prep, plant-based meals, and signed up for regular shipments of smoothies, vegetable bowls and vegan ingredients to add to other dishes. In one...
