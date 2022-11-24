Police activity near North Star Ave and El Evado Road in Victorville after stolen car crashes into ravine area

Read full article on original website
Related
vvng.com
Minor injuries reported in crash at Main and Mesa Linda Streets in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash at the intersection of Main and Mesa Linda Streets resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries Saturday. At approximately 2pm, 911 dispatch received reports of a traffic collision involving a white Tesla and a silver van. San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene...
vvng.com
Two-car crash blocks La Mesa and Pacoima Roads in Victorville Saturday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-car crash partially blocked a Victorville road Saturday night. The crash was reported at 7:35 pm, November 26, 2022, at the intersection of Pacoima Road and La Mesa Road in Victorville. Victorville Police responded to the scene and located a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz in...
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County on Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The fatal crash happened along […]
vvng.com
SB County Firefighters extinguish car fire near Mariposa Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a car fire Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino County Firefighters from the Hesperia station were dispatched to the area of Mariposa Road, south of Main Street for a vehicle that was burning in a vacant desert field, on November 26, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m.
vvng.com
2 arrested after they were found inside stolen U-Haul truck in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects were arrested after a deputy found them inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Phelan. On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 3:24 am, Deputy J. VanBrimmer saw the truck with Arizona license plates leaving a car wash near Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road.
vvng.com
BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles. The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35...
vvng.com
City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
vvng.com
1 dead, and 1 critically injured in crash on Highway 138 in Phelan near the Mormon Rocks
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed and a child critically injured following a crash on Highway 138 in Phelan Friday. The crash was reported at 11:06 a.m., November 25, 2022, on Highway 138 between Cajon Boulevard and Lone Pine Canyon Road. San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene...
vvng.com
Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported. The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County
Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
Driver who plowed through 7-Eleven in Arcadia did so intentionally, police say
The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue around 7 a.m. […]
Fontana Herald News
Store clerk is stabbed by suspect during robbery, but clerk is still able to hold suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery, but the injured clerk was still able to grab a gun and prevent the suspect from escaping, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place on Nov. 25 at about 11:07 a.m. at the One Stop...
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
vvng.com
Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store. At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
foxla.com
Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims
Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
