ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Police activity near North Star Ave and El Evado Road in Victorville after stolen car crashes into ravine area

By Victor Valley News Group
vvng.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Minor injuries reported in crash at Main and Mesa Linda Streets in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash at the intersection of Main and Mesa Linda Streets resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries Saturday. At approximately 2pm, 911 dispatch received reports of a traffic collision involving a white Tesla and a silver van. San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County on Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The fatal crash happened along […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

SB County Firefighters extinguish car fire near Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a car fire Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino County Firefighters from the Hesperia station were dispatched to the area of Mariposa Road, south of Main Street for a vehicle that was burning in a vacant desert field, on November 26, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

2 arrested after they were found inside stolen U-Haul truck in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects were arrested after a deputy found them inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Phelan. On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 3:24 am, Deputy J. VanBrimmer saw the truck with Arizona license plates leaving a car wash near Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road.
PHELAN, CA
vvng.com

City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported. The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
PHELAN, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County

Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana

Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store. At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims

Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
RIVERSIDE, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
NEEDLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy