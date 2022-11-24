Read full article on original website
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH cross its ATH by 2025?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The largest Ethereum (ETH) whale addresses are scooping up ETH at a rapid rate, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Whales holding ETH worth $10.9 million- $1.09 billion have recently added 947,940 ETH worth $1.03 billion within a day.
Chiliz [CHZ] finds favor with ETH whales but is it enough for a bullish pivot?
ETH whales have started accumulating CHZ. Assessing the likelihood of a pivot after CHZ’s latest downside. Chiliz‘s native cryptocurrency has been on a bearish trajectory for the last 10 days. It tanked by roughly 41% during this time, but the bears might be about to take a recess. According to a WhaleStats observation on 28 November, ETH whales were buying CHZ after the sizable discount.
Aave shows promise of a move to $75 but will the bears stop the rally?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Aave offered a short-term bullish possibility but could face rejection upon a rally. Even so, this could offer traders the opportunity to trade both long and short positions...
SAND sees $0.59 flipped to resistance; is it the right time to short?
The Sandbox has noted enormous losses in recent months. The downtrend remained unbroken as yet another level of support was broken earlier this month. Crypto market participants have increasingly retreated into holding stablecoins such as USDT. Tether dominance in the market rose steadily from 5.78% in mid-August to 8.42% at the time of writing.
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
Bitcoin: How these exchange metrics could affect BTC’s performance
Bitcoin exchange outflows had not halted, hitting new highs since the past week. Miners’ asset flow into exchanges could negatively impact investors’ expectations of recovery. Since Bitcoin [BTC] started trading below $16,000, there were several opinions about the condition of the king coin. For some, the bottom is...
Dogecoin: Here’s how another 25% charge skyward could be the next move
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dogecoin retained its bullish structure but was at an important lower timeframe area. A DOGE drop below $0.09 could signal further losses were likely. Dogecoin has a habit of...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The right time to short MATIC will be in…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC has been in a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. It began the year at $2.53 and has since tumbled down to $0.848, seeing a yearly low of $0.325 on 19 June shortly after the first crypto contagion.
XRP has a bullish market structure but here is what buyers should watch out for
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The fair value gap to the north could be a place where sellers remain dominant. The social metrics of XRP saw a huge surge recently. LunarCrush reported social engagements...
Reasons why ApeCoin [APE] holders can be bullish in the near term
APE registered unprecedented growth over the last week. RSI and CMF were in support of a further price hike. ApeCoin’s [APE] recent price action caught the eyes of many as it outperformed its contemporaries with a higher market capitalization. APE registered over 27% weekly growth and, at press time, it was trading at $3.86 with a market capitalization of over $1.3 billion.
Chainlink: Assessing LINK’s behind-the-curtain scenario amid its recent rally
Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve service garners attention after the FTX debacle. Weighted sentiment and social mentions witness growth, however new addresses continue to decline. With the collapse of FTX, the mistrust in crypto exchanges continues to grow. This is why more and more exchanges are adopting Chainlink’s Proof of...
Reasons LINK short and long-term holders won’t see eye-to-eye this quarter
LINK could break through support at $6.755 on a price correction. Chainlink [LINK] was one of the altcoins to rally mid-week after BTC regained the $16K level. Interestingly, LINK lost the $6.725 mark when BTC lost the $16.41K mark. Although both did witness some recovery later. In other news, LINK seems to be approaching its Chainlink Staking v0.1, set for 6 December.
Binance Coin [BNB] open interest surges, funding rate declines; still…
BNB’s open interest increased as traders turned to the coin for potential profits. The funding rate declined across all exchanges as BNB risked a price reversal from away from the weekly greens registered. Binance Coin [BNB] enjoyed some undivided attention from traders as its open interest surged following a...
Dogecoin rallies due to this coincidence, but will DOGE get past the bears
Despite a high number of mentions and engagements, the sentiment around DOGE remained negative. According to a 26 November tweet by LunarCrush, a social analytics firm, Dogecoin [DOGE]’s AltRank scores were showing bullish signs. The AltRank level, which is based on combining factors such as social volume, social score and market volume, could play a part in giving insights about DOGE’s future.
Binance and Bybit rally to save the crypto market by injecting funds into…
Binance and Bybit have announced the inflow of funds into the crypto ecosystem. There has been an outflow of funds from centralized exchanges in recent weeks. With the fall of FTX, investors—both institutional and individual—were left in turmoil. The end outcome is that capital influx into the area has decreased. However, the announcement that Binance and Bybit will support investors and initiatives in the cryptocurrency field may provide some relief.
Uniswap shows accumulation, but here’s what holders can expect next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Uniswap shifted its market structure to bearish on the recent plunge. A bearish order block could further oppose attempts at recovery. Uniswap saw sharp bearish price movements in August...
Bitcoin ‘Millionaire’ wallets are going down: Is it a thing to worry about?
As the number of Bitcoin millionaires dropped by 80% annually, they are becoming an increasingly rare breed. There are currently just 23,000 BTC wallets with a balance worth $1 million or more, according to the most recent data from on-chain analytics company Glassnode. There were 23,245 BTC wallets with a...
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you HODL SFM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As previously noted, since entering the markets in early 2021, the SafeMoon price has increased by more than 140,00%. This emphasizes the coin’s tremendous momentum.
SHIB bounces from a faithful support level but the bulls could still be in trouble
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. An important resistance level throughout November was yet to be beaten. On-chain metrics suggested that accumulation might not have commenced. The World Economic Forum had invited Shiba Inu to...
