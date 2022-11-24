ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Utah Jazz are looking to trade Rudy Gay.

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild.

However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season.

The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference (they have also been the first seed at different points).

That being said, it would be no surprise to see them make more moves with veterans on the roster.

Recently, Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported that they are looking to trade Rudy Gay (who is in his 17th NBA season).

Via Fischer's article on Yahoo! Sports: "Sources said the Jazz have been searching to move Rudy Gay, who will almost assuredly pick up his $6.5 million player option for 2023-24."

Gay has never made the All-Star Game, but he was at one point one of the best forwards in basketball.

Now, he is 36 years old and has turned himself into a productive veteran who has mainly come off the bench over the last six seasons.

In 12 games this season, he is averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest (averaging 15.8 minutes of playing time).

He has played in 1,076 regular season games and has career averages of 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

For a contending team, he could be a good player to add for depth.

In addition to the Jazz, the former UConn star has spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

More on the Utah Jazz can be read here

