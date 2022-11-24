At WWE Survivor Series, it’s Team Brawling Brutes who will hold the advantage. The main event of the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown featured the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match between The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Whoever wins, gets the advantage for their team at Survivor Series. During the bout, both groups brought along their teammates, who were ringside throughout. The Usos came in as the favorites to win the match, who are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

2 DAYS AGO