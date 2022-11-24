Read full article on original website
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results
On November 26th WWE Survivor Series WarGames comes live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The stacked card features five matches in total and includes two WarGames bouts involving some of the biggest names in WWE. Two titles will be decided, while a number of grudges will be settled....
Update On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns And Sami Zayn
At Survivor Series WarGames Sami Zayn was finally and unanimously accepted into The Bloodline. After proving his loyalty to the group, Zayn was embraced after their victory by both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While Reigns had already seemingly taken Zayn in, Jey had been a long-time thorn in the...
Fresh Update On Speculation Surrounding William Regal
Despite William Regal only joining AEW back in March, there has been speculation that he could already be heading out of the company. This coupled with reports that he only signed a one-year with the company has led some fans to wonder whether he could be on the move. On...
New Japan Lifting Crowd Reaction Ban After Almost Two Years
New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), like most Japanese promotions, struggled through the COVID lockdowns once they hit Japan. Because live gates were so much more important to New Japan’s financial success, the company wasn’t able to weather the storm as easily as WWE or AEW. Even after the worst...
What is WarGames? The Stipulation Set To Shake Up WWE’s Survivor Series
The countdown to this year’s WWE’s Survivor Series is on, and this weekend’s event is set to be more entertaining than ever, thanks to the debut of a fan-favourite format: WarGames. Long-time fans will already be familiar with the twists and turns that the infamous WarGames structure...
Ronda Rousey ‘Breaks’ Fellow Star’s Arm And Dislocates Their Elbow On SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi was due to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler 24 hours ahead of Rousey and Shotzi’s Women’s Championship clash at Survivor Series. However, before the match could happen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched...
The Brawling Brutes Take Out The Bloodline To Win Men’s WarGames Advantage Match
At WWE Survivor Series, it’s Team Brawling Brutes who will hold the advantage. The main event of the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown featured the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match between The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Whoever wins, gets the advantage for their team at Survivor Series. During the bout, both groups brought along their teammates, who were ringside throughout. The Usos came in as the favorites to win the match, who are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
Ex-WWE Manager Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Superior To His Matches At Times
The Undertaker is one of the most legendary figures to ever compete in a WWE ring. Over the course of a three-decade career, The Phenom wowed audiences around the world with both his dark persona and athletic wrestling style that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. Over the years,...
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series
Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey
Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
Wales 2022 World Cup Loss Compared To Legendary WWE Match In Hilarious Video
Wales fans are devastated after their loss to Iran, and are using wrestling analogies to express their pain. Last week on Friday, November 25, 2022, Wales faced off against Iran in the FIFA World Cup after getting a 1-1 draw with the United States of America. Coming in high, it would be anything but in the game against the Iranians, with the Welsh suffering a 2-0 defeat.
WWE Planning A Huge Indian Super-Show In January 2023
Back in 2020 WWE announced a five-year extension to their contract with Sony Pictures India. The deal was said to involve WWE returning to the country with “bigger live events,” while Superstars would visit the region for promotional tours. The first event of this extended partnership was Superstar...
Becky Lynch Hilariously References Eminem During WWE Survivor Series Press Conference
Becky Lynch returned to action during the women’s WarGames match at the namesake premium live event, leading Bianca Belair’s team to victory over Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The winning spot saw ‘Big Time Becks’ ascend to the top of the cage, executing a mammoth Legdrop on both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to send them through a table below.
WWE Star Given New Name On SmackDown
The winds of change continue to blow through WWE with a monster episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Just 24-hours before Survivor Series the show featured the return of Becky Lynch, a wild between The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes, and a recently returned star was handed a new name. On...
Ricky Steamboat Wins On Return To The Ring At 69-Years-Old
Prior to taking to the ring on November 27th Ricky Steamboat hadn’t wrestled since June 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie at an FCW event to defeat Caylen Croft and now-AEW star Trent Barreta. Steamboat almost returned to action back in July, when he was given the...
Roman Reigns Reveals Which WWE Match He Was Most Nervous For
Roman Reigns has competed against a plethora of top WWE figures during his past two-year run as ‘The Head of the Table’. From WWE Hall of Famers such as Edge and Goldberg to modern-day WWE megastars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, many have tried and ultimately failed to topple Reigns.
Kurt Angle Reveals How Much It Would Take For Him To Return To WWE
Kurt Angle began his pro wrestling career in 1999 when he debuted for WWE at that year’s Survivor Series. The Olympic Gold Medallist had a hugely successful seven-year run in the company, capturing all of the accolades on offer. This included winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2000, the European Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, World Heavyweight Title, and becoming a four-time WWE Champion.
Becky Lynch Triumphs Inside WarGames
Just 24-hours after returning to WWE, Becky Lynch stepped into WarGames with a point to prove. After four months out of the ring The Man came back around to show once again that she’s one of the very best that WWE’s women’s division has ever seen. The...
Update On William Regal’s AEW Contract Amidst WWE Return Rumours
When WarGames was first brought to WWE in NXT, it was announced by William Regal in a way that became beloved by fans. Every time there was a WarGames bout to be announced, Regal would take the microphone to name the bout with an unmatched intensity. However, since Regal is...
Sami Zayn Makes The Difference For Roman Reigns And The Bloodline At Survivor Series
While the prospect of WarGames is enough to warrant the attention of anyone, Roman Reigns was also forced to address problems within his own team on the eve of the contest. On the November 25th edition of SmackDown Kevin Owens attempted to reason with Sami Zayn, telling him to leave The Bloodline before they turned on him. To further add to the drama, he later lied to Jey Uso about speaking to Owens. This led Reigns to speak with Zayn ahead of the match at Survivor Series, with the former Intercontinental Champion pleading his loyalty.
