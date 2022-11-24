ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions

A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Stars of the game: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B title game

DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell behind by 10 points in the opening half, but stormed back behind some timely running, a long TD pass from a freshman to a sophomore and stifling defense in the second half to upset No. 4 Red Bank Catholic, 19-17, for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Non-Public B football championship Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
RED BANK, NJ
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
NJ.com

Reviewing Rutgers’ 2022 season, previewing pivotal offseason for Greg Schiano (PODCAST)

A down season ends for Rutgers, while a pivotal offseason begins. The Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) fell to suffered a 37-0 loss to Maryland in their season finale on Saturday, marking their eighth defeat in nine games to conclude the campaign. The game was a microcosm of the issues that plagued Rutgers throughout the season — an inept offense in every facet and a good defense that eventually breaks down without support — and demonstrated some areas the Scarlet Knights need to attack in the transfer portal this offseason.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Maryland film review: The Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season in a nutshell

Rutgers’ final game of the 2022 season felt like a recap of the entire campaign. The Scarlet Knights’ shutout, blowout, 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday was a culmination of the fatal flaws and flashes of hope that followed them all fall. The offense was dreadful, the defense hung on until it couldn’t and the special teams — at times elite, at others not so much — evened out in its quietest day of the year.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hot spot bar to watch the World Cup in Mercer County, NJ

It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade

Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
MILLVILLE, NJ
