This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the CountryTeressa P.Economy, PA
St. Joseph (Hamm.) stays in house as Ron Dorsey replaces legendary coach Paul Sacco
St. Joseph (Hamm.) wasted no time in naming its new football coach. Less than a week after legendary coach Paul Sacco directed the Wildcats for the last time, the school announced Monday that Ron Dorsey will take over the program effective immediately. Dorsey, a 1997 Hammonton graduate, served under Sacco...
Rutgers’ upcoming 5-game gauntlet will help determine NCAA Tournament fate
Caleb McConnell came back just in time. The senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year knows the upcoming five-game gauntlet against high-major opponents will go a long way toward helping to determine Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament fate.
NJ high school wide receiver makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
There were plenty of highlight plays during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry game between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City on Thursday, a game the Spartans won 63-34. We saw a hook-and-ladder play result in a touchdown, we saw a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Allen...
Here are the 5 players Rutgers must keep out of the transfer portal
As Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has noted: It’s a new age of college football. Anything can happen. That’s especially true when it comes to players entering the transfer portal. The frenzied free agency-like shuffle officially starts Dec. 5, and that puts the pressure on Rutgers to not only...
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions
A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022
NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
Stars of the game: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B title game
DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell behind by 10 points in the opening half, but stormed back behind some timely running, a long TD pass from a freshman to a sophomore and stifling defense in the second half to upset No. 4 Red Bank Catholic, 19-17, for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Non-Public B football championship Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
Reviewing Rutgers’ 2022 season, previewing pivotal offseason for Greg Schiano (PODCAST)
A down season ends for Rutgers, while a pivotal offseason begins. The Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) fell to suffered a 37-0 loss to Maryland in their season finale on Saturday, marking their eighth defeat in nine games to conclude the campaign. The game was a microcosm of the issues that plagued Rutgers throughout the season — an inept offense in every facet and a good defense that eventually breaks down without support — and demonstrated some areas the Scarlet Knights need to attack in the transfer portal this offseason.
Rutgers-Maryland film review: The Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season in a nutshell
Rutgers’ final game of the 2022 season felt like a recap of the entire campaign. The Scarlet Knights’ shutout, blowout, 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday was a culmination of the fatal flaws and flashes of hope that followed them all fall. The offense was dreadful, the defense hung on until it couldn’t and the special teams — at times elite, at others not so much — evened out in its quietest day of the year.
Eagles-Packers inactives: Is A.J. Brown ready to go? Safety gets nod over cornerback
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown jogged out during the pre-game warmups Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, looking to get himself ready for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. As Brown jogged around the field in his black and gray attire, he showed no...
Greg Schiano report card: Rutgers coach doesn’t make the grade in ugly Year 3
Greg Schiano often says that rebuilding a college football program is “never linear,” and each time he does, he’ll uses his arm to make an up-and-down motion to illustrate that point. “It’s always that little bit of that mountain range until you really get all the pieces...
Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
Pair of young Eagles defensive backs impresses with key interceptions in win over Packers
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles safety Reed Blankenship stood by his locker in Lincoln Financial Field, having just played the most defensive snaps in his young career. In fact, Blankenship had not registered anything to his stat line besides playing two defensive snaps in the previous four games. Blankenship, an undrafted...
Can anybody stop Eagles? Remaining schedule isn’t exactly terrifying (especially if they make this fix)
PHILADELPHIA — Go ahead, be cautious ... but it doesn’t really suit you, does it?. When your co-workers start shopping for Cyber Monday Super Bowl packages, tell them that you won’t be a party to any possible jinx. Walk around your house and office, repeating to yourself, “On any given Sunday … on any given Sunday …”
Caesars promo code for SNF: $1,250 in first bet insurance for Eagles vs. Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 12 Sunday slate is closing in Philadelphia and Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL offers first bet insurance up to $1,250 for Eagles...
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles FREE LIVE STREAM (11/27/22): Time, TV, channel, odds | Watch NFL Week 12 online
The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in an NFL Week 12 Sunday night NFC matchup on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Hot spot bar to watch the World Cup in Mercer County, NJ
It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade
Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
