mystar106.com
Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting
Join us as we broadcast the Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Mason City at Central Park. Watch as one lucky child will light Mayor Bill Schickel’s Holiday Tree as part of Home For The Holidays this Saturday at 5:10 PM!. Aubree Grover was the child...
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
kchanews.com
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
Northeast Iowa Man Struck After Running Car In Ditch
Now that we have passed daylight savings time and are driving more in the dark, it’s important we remember to be even more cautious on the roads. During these earlier sunsets, we can run across more deer on the road or in this case, a person trying to get help.
Cresco Times
John, Betty Grube to retire
CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KIMT
Limits on visitors go into effect at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa is limiting visitors due to an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed on the following units:. - ICU, 6W, 5W, 4W, 4E, Birth Center and Pediatrics. Visitors to...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
KAAL-TV
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
myaustinminnesota.com
4 kids killed in Iowa fire; cause determined
An overnight house fire that killed four children and injured two more people in Mason City originated in an electrical power strip on the main floor of the home.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KGLO News
Mason City man jailed for 2020 assault at home
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after an assault at a northeastern Mason City home two years ago. A criminal complaint accuses 39-year-old Brian Smith of assaulting another man a little before 1:00 AM on July 19th 2020 at a house in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face and head with a tire iron.
algonaradio.com
Three Killed in Wright County Crash
–A Britt man has been identified as one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wright County Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Mack Semi driven by 20-year-old Braxton Murphy of Eldora collided with a 2007 BMW 525 around 7:05 AM Monday, at the intersection of County Road R33 and 160th Avenue, about five miles North of Holmes.
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
