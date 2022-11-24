ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, IA

mystar106.com

Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting

Join us as we broadcast the Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Mason City at Central Park. Watch as one lucky child will light Mayor Bill Schickel’s Holiday Tree as part of Home For The Holidays this Saturday at 5:10 PM!. Aubree Grover was the child...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home

We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cresco Times

John, Betty Grube to retire

CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
CRESCO, IA
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218

A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Mason City man jailed for 2020 assault at home

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after an assault at a northeastern Mason City home two years ago. A criminal complaint accuses 39-year-old Brian Smith of assaulting another man a little before 1:00 AM on July 19th 2020 at a house in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face and head with a tire iron.
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Three Killed in Wright County Crash

–A Britt man has been identified as one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wright County Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Mack Semi driven by 20-year-old Braxton Murphy of Eldora collided with a 2007 BMW 525 around 7:05 AM Monday, at the intersection of County Road R33 and 160th Avenue, about five miles North of Holmes.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July

KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
WORTH COUNTY, IA

