FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Auburn 74, Colorado St. 73
AUBURN (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.7, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Shaw 3-5, Scott-Grayson 1-3, J.Johnson 1-2, Coulibaly 0-3, Bostic 0-1) Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 2, Coulibaly 2, Levy 2, Duhon 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Shaw 1, Pratcher 1, Bostic 1) Steals: 8 (Coulibaly 2, Bostic 2, Richardson 1, Scott-Grayson 1, P.Johnson...
Houston 118, Oklahoma City 105
OKLAHOMA CITY (105) Dort 1-4 0-0 3, Jal.Williams 4-12 3-3 11, Pokusevski 0-2 0-0 0, Giddey 7-14 4-7 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 12-21 7-7 32, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 3-7 2-3 9, K.Williams 3-4 1-1 9, Joe 2-8 0-0 6, Mann 1-11 0-0 2, Wiggins 5-10 2-2 15. Totals 38-97 19-23 105.
Marquette 82, Chicago St. 68
CHICAGO ST. (2-6) Cardet 7-14 2-2 18, Corbett 4-8 3-3 11, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Jean-Charles 2-8 3-4 7, Weaver 1-4 7-8 9, Johnson 3-8 2-2 9, Davis 3-5 0-1 7, Kacuol 0-1 0-0 0, Meran 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 17-20 68. MARQUETTE (5-2) Ighodaro 6-8 1-4 13, Prosper...
Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66
ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-3) Allen 0-8 0-0 0, Engels 6-8 3-5 16, Lee 3-7 0-0 6, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Rohde 6-9 0-2 14, Blue 1-8 1-2 4, Dufault 1-3 4-4 6, Nau 4-6 2-2 13, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-0 0, Martinelli 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 23-56 12-17 66.
No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64
INDIANA (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Scalia 4-11, Garzon 3-5, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Parrish 1-4, Holmes 0-1, Peterson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1) Turnovers: 9 (Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 2, Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Scalia 1, Geary 1, Bargesser 1) Steals: 3...
HAWAI'I 72, TEXAS STATE 65
Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Sykes). Turnovers: 8 (Morgan 3, Drinnon 2, Dawson, Love, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Harrell 2, Love, Mason, Morgan). Technical Fouls: None.
NORTHERN COLORADO 86, JACKSONVILLE STATE 82, OT
Percentages: FG .470, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (King 5-9, Daniels 1-3, Potter 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Perdue 0-2, Brigham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Zeliznak 3). Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 5, Potter 3, Perdue 2, Jackson, King, Zeliznak). Steals: 6 (Brigham 2, Perdue 2, Daniels,...
L.A. Lakers 143, San Antonio 138
Percentages: FG .580, FT .865. 3-Point Goals: 17-33, .515 (James 7-12, Schroder 3-4, Walker IV 3-5, Gabriel 2-4, Nunn 1-2, Reaves 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bryant 3, Gabriel 2, James, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (Westbrook 6, James 4, Gabriel 2,...
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61
Percentages: FG .406, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Zarzuela 2-9, McCaskill 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Majerle 0-1, Skytta 0-2, Stafl 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCaskill). Turnovers: 9 (Bass 3, McCaskill 2, Zarzuela 2, Ajiboye, Skytta). Steals: 8 (Skytta 4, Bass, Majerle, Taylor, Zarzuela). Technical...
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SACRAMENTO STATE 87, 2OT
Percentages: FG .485, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jones 3-6, Healy 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Spurgin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 5, Allen 2, Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Anderson, Fausett, Healy). Steals: 9...
NORTH TEXAS 68, LONG BEACH STATE 47
Percentages: FG .442, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Huntsberry 4-7, Perry 2-6, Scott 1-1, Eady 1-2, Mattu 0-1, Moore 0-1, Martinez 0-3, R.Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eady 2, Scott 2). Turnovers: 9 (R.Jones 2, Scott 2, Eady, Huntsberry, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Steals:...
Phoenix 113, Utah 112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Alexander-Walker 4-4, Clarkson 2-4, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Beasley 2-7, Markkanen 2-8, Olynyk 1-4, Sexton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Horton-Tucker, Olynyk). Turnovers: 12 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Clarkson 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker). Steals: 5 (Olynyk...
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game
Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in...
No. 22 Michigan 63, South Florida 58
MICHIGAN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1) Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1) Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1,...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?
Final thoughts on West Virginia's win over Oklahoma State.
Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16
PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats
Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Bulls 123-119 in OT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game...
Sunday's Time Schedule
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25...
