Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022
This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
suggest.com
Your Daily Horoscope: November 28, 2022
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. On Monday, November 28th,...
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 11/28/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Obstacles have a funny way of working out thanks to today's Mars/Saturn trine. Treat as hurdles as stepping-stones. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A reward is postponed for the indefinite future, but be a good sport. Your upbeat manner inspires a superior to want to make it up to you.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
boldsky.com
Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 28th to December 4th, 2022
Neptune exits retrograde in this week's astrology, allowing us to assess our progress concerning the limits we've established for ourselves and others. Additionally, Venus and Mercury will be active this week, causing us to concentrate on problems with love, money, and communication.
suggest.com
November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Your Weekly Horoscope Says You May Be Under Pressure, But it Could Lead to a Diamond
If you’re already feeling the struggle, your horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will probably validate some of the frustrations you’ve been experiencing. It’s rough out here in astrology, but all this effort you’re putting into showing up and getting the job done is not all for naught. Mars—planet of conflict, drive and passion—is currently retrograding through Gemini. Because Mars is responsible for giving you your mojo and your ambition, you might be feeling slow to start as the week begins. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself when you’re already stretched thin, because that’s when...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon
Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
Elite Daily
The November 2022 Lunar Eclipse Will Be Chill For 4 Zodiac Signs
It’s been a busy last few weeks for the cosmos, and things aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Even though every sign is likely still reeling from last month’s partial solar eclipse in Scorpio, the final eclipse of 2022 is approaching, and it’s shaking things up in major ways. But, while eclipse energy is pretty difficult to ignore, the November 2022 full moon lunar eclipse won’t have as much of an effect on three zodiac signs.
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
Elite Daily
The November 2022 New Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs In Major Ways
November may have started out chaotic, but Sagittarius season is officially here to lighten the mood. As the sun shifted into Sagittarius on Nov. 22, a sense of freedom, optimism, and hope is being restored to the cosmos after a very intense Scorpio season. Sagittarius is a sign all about embracing the bright side and envisioning what’s possible if you explore exciting possibilities through broadening your horizons. This energy is certain to reach its peak on Nov. 23, as the sun and moon conjoin in this sign to form the buoyant, jovial November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius, which will affect four zodiac signs most.
Is a Scorpio in Love With You? How to Attract a Scorpio & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Like a moth to a flame, one cannot help but be drawn to a Scorpio. Seemingly calm, cool and collected, Scorpio’s mask covers up their enchanting intensity. While Scorpio may appear to be interested in you, it can still be hard to tell since Scorpio doesn’t easily let others in. How can you tell if a Scorpio is in love with you (and what can you do to win their affection)? Governed by Mars and ruled by Pluto, Scorpio is the fixed water sign with the edge! Complex and brooding, Scorpio tends to come across as initially reserved, if utterly charming....
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong
Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Harness that emotion and use for something that motivates you to fight for your dreams and do the right thing. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project when you still have work to do and loose...
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, November 2022
November opens with the sun in Scorpio, lighting up a highly mysterious, sensitive sector of your chart, revving up your intuitive abilities and finding you exploring hidden places or learning secret things. Catching up on rest is a theme highlighted at this moment. Getting quality time, restorative sleep, and time off from work may be on your mind. You’re exploring your psyche in some significant way or expanding your spiritual practice. Life’s mysteries and the unknown are calling you!
