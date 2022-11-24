Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that a member of its household had resigned after making “unacceptable and regrettable comments” at a reception thrown by Camilla, Queen Consort, to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.The palace’s announcement came after Black British charity director Ngozi Fulani posted details of a shocking exchange that took place at the reception on Tuesday.Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq— Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

