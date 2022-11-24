Read full article on original website
Cresco Times
John, Betty Grube to retire
CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
Bremer County Farmer Shares His Secret To Being “A Good Farmer”
When something works, it’s hard to justify changing how things are. But for one Bremer County Farmer, change is what helps with growth. Mark Mueller is a fourth-generation farmer producing no-till corn, soybeans, alfalfa, specialty beans, forage rye, and corn for silage. But it wasn’t always that way.
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
mystar106.com
Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting
Join us as we broadcast the Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Mason City at Central Park. Watch as one lucky child will light Mayor Bill Schickel’s Holiday Tree as part of Home For The Holidays this Saturday at 5:10 PM!. Aubree Grover was the child...
superhits1027.com
MercyOne North Iowa announces restrictions due to rise in RSV cases
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has announced changes to visitation guidelines due to the rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. The hospital put these changes into effect on Wednesday:. == Visitors under the age of 18 are no longer being accepted in the ICU, 6-West,...
algonaradio.com
Highway 169 Back Open North of Algona
–US Highway 169 has reopened to traffic between Algona and Burt, following a bridge construction project that started this summer. The bridge work over Black Cat Creek, just north of Smith Lake, wrapped up this week, and the route is now open to regular traffic. A detour had been in...
kchanews.com
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218
A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
