The biggest play of the game was the Pretzels winning the tip in overtime. New Berlin held the ball for 3 minutes and 49 seconds before Gannon Dodd attacked the basket and got fouled in overtime. Dodd hit one of two and the defense held on for a 30-29 New Berlin over Routt to claim the 2022 Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament title. Tanner Frye scored a big bucket with 11 seconds left in regulation to force overtime for the Pretzels.

NEW BERLIN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO