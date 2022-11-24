Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
MacArthur Claims First Turkey Tourney Title Since 2015
Decatur MacArthur took a 75-64 win over Bolingbrook to win the Generals’ first tournament win since 2015. Makhi Wright was named tournament MVP.
channel1450.com
New Berlin Edges Routt In Overtime To Claim Gene Bergschneider Title
The biggest play of the game was the Pretzels winning the tip in overtime. New Berlin held the ball for 3 minutes and 49 seconds before Gannon Dodd attacked the basket and got fouled in overtime. Dodd hit one of two and the defense held on for a 30-29 New Berlin over Routt to claim the 2022 Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament title. Tanner Frye scored a big bucket with 11 seconds left in regulation to force overtime for the Pretzels.
channel1450.com
Quincy Claims Tourney Championship With Win Over Lanphier
The Quincy Blue Devils won the 51st Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament with s 58-39 victory over Lanphier on Saturday night. Thanks to Chris Duerr from KHQA for the highlights.
channel1450.com
State Weekend Touchdowns
With three different cameras, you could say we got the two games Friday fully covered. Here are all of the touchdowns from as many different angles as possible from both Williamsville and Sacred Heart Griffin.
scoopswithdannymac.com
Friday Fast Break – HSSC – November 25, 2022
Thanksgiving weekend started with a bang as the Frisco Bell will remain at Kirkwood after the Pioneers won the annual Turkey Day game against Webster Groves while the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 football title is on the line Saturday. East St. Louis will look to bring the Illinois High School Association Class 6A crown back to the metro area and the semifinals in Missouri will feature a few heavyweight battles.
Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
KSDK
Extended highlights: Kirkwood wins ninth-straight Turkey Day game over Webster Groves
The Pioneers and Statesmen rekindled their historic rivalry once again on Thanksgiving 2022. Here's an extended look Kirkwood's 56-7 win.
channel1450.com
IC Catholic Runs Away From Williamsville In Second Half For 3A State Title
Williamsville scored the first ten points of the game but Elmhurst IC Catholic answered back in a big way. The Knights led 13-10 at halftime, and then scored three quick touchdowns in the third quarter to run away from the Bullets for the 3A state title by a score of 48-17.
wmay.com
Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project
Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
timesnewspapers.com
Couple To Tie Knot Despite Webster-Kirkwood Rivalry
Kirkwood High School alumna Melissa Dorn and Webster Groves High School alumnus Tom Anson, both 2003 graduates, could have never imagined they would be sitting on the same side of the stands at a Turkey Day game. But that’s exactly what will happen when the annual Thanksgiving Day football game...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
wmay.com
Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5
Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
Champaign Fire Department respond to home fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small fire inside a home Saturday noon. The fire happened on West Williams Street in Champaign. When fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home. The occupant was outside at the time of the fire and waited for […]
feastmagazine.com
Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville
If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
Illinois Business Journal
Groundbreaking held for what will be only urgent care in East St. Louis metro region
LifeBridge unveiled as Transformation Project name. SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital held the groundbreaking on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, for what will be the only Urgent Care in the East St. Louis metro region. “We are extremely pleased to be launching this much-needed service for the residents of the...
