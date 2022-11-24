ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Football in Kansas: “It’s just incredible” – Land Sharks, Energizer Bunny, flutes and HAVOC: behind line play for the state title qualifiers

sportsinks.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Rain headed to Kansas Saturday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large storm system coming in from Texas will bring rain to Kansas Saturday afternoon and into the night. We shouldn’t have to worry about snow or icy roads in the area if you have post-Thanksgiving travel plans for Saturday. Clouds will start moving in...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain ending tonight, dry and chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will continue into the night, then dry and chilly weather is on the way Sunday. Areas of rain will continue tonight from southwest into central and eastern Kansas. Rain amounts of up to a half inch will be possible before the rain ends late overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
KANSAS STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
kggfradio.com

Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
MCCUNE, KS
Great Bend Post

🎙Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education

Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Nov. 23, 2022. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators

TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to expand sports betting: Kansas lawmakers slashed an […] The post New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
KANSAS STATE
740thefan.com

Kansas man headed to prison following Menards robbery

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Kansas will serve more than six years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. The criminal complaint said Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the Menards on Sept. 28, 2021, and the next morning brandished a gun and took cash from the manager.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
KSNT News

Race for Kansas’ top House Democrat heats up

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawmakers are throwing their names in the hat to become the next top Democrat in the Kansas House. House Minority Agenda Chair, Representative Brandon Woodard from Lenexa, announced Wednesday that he will be running for House Minority Leader. Woodard became one of the state’s first two LGTBQ legislators elected to the House […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy