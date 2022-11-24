Football in Kansas: “It’s just incredible” – Land Sharks, Energizer Bunny, flutes and HAVOC: behind line play for the state title qualifiers

Read full article on original website
Friday Football Fever on Saturday: Kansas high school state championship scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas High School football season has come and gone, and state championship games are underway. Here are the scores from across the state. Stay tuned to KSN News at 6 and 10 for highlights. GAMES COVERED: Andale 28vs. Holton 0 Ashland 16vs. Cunningham 38 Inman 41vs. St. Mary’s 44 Kingman […]
Boom Town looks to go out with a bang in 4A title match with Miege
This Saturday, nine state championship games will kick off around the state of Kansas, and few are as steeped in narratives as the battle for Class 4A. This final will pit Wamego, a school from a community of just over 4,500 people, against Bishop Miege, a school five miles outside of downtown KC, home to over 500,000.
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, which […]
Rain headed to Kansas Saturday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large storm system coming in from Texas will bring rain to Kansas Saturday afternoon and into the night. We shouldn’t have to worry about snow or icy roads in the area if you have post-Thanksgiving travel plans for Saturday. Clouds will start moving in...
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
Rain ending tonight, dry and chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will continue into the night, then dry and chilly weather is on the way Sunday. Areas of rain will continue tonight from southwest into central and eastern Kansas. Rain amounts of up to a half inch will be possible before the rain ends late overnight.
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
KS WWII vet who survived Nazi prison camps to celebrate milestone 100th birthday this week
“He’s tough. He doesn’t give up,” his son says.
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
🎙Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education
Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Nov. 23, 2022. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to expand sports betting: Kansas lawmakers slashed an […] The post New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
Kansas man headed to prison following Menards robbery
MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Kansas will serve more than six years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. The criminal complaint said Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the Menards on Sept. 28, 2021, and the next morning brandished a gun and took cash from the manager.
KDHE: 3,000 new COVID cases, five additional deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,045 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, for a total of 897,813 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 9,657.
Investigators search for 4th suspect of $500,000 theft of military equipment bound for Kansas
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (KSNT) — Law enforcement is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of military equipment bound for Kansas. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Nov. 21, that it was searching for the last suspect believed to have been involved in the theft of a trailer full of military equipment […]
Race for Kansas’ top House Democrat heats up
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawmakers are throwing their names in the hat to become the next top Democrat in the Kansas House. House Minority Agenda Chair, Representative Brandon Woodard from Lenexa, announced Wednesday that he will be running for House Minority Leader. Woodard became one of the state’s first two LGTBQ legislators elected to the House […]
