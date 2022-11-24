Read full article on original website
Gardner Edgerton football aiming for first state title in school history
The Gardner Edgerton football team is state bound and hoping to make history by bringing home its first ever Kansas 6A state title.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
Emporia gazette.com
Married educators share life teaching, raising children in Emporia Public Schools
Educators have had lasting impacts on everyone’s lives. Whether it be an elementary school teacher who spurred a lifelong love of science, reading or math; a college professor who helped you land your dream job or a guardian who took the time to ensure you never fell behind, teachers have incredible reach in the lives of students.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
republic-online.com
One person killed in work-site accident in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL – A worker was killed Monday, Nov. 21, in Spring Hill after being struck by equipment while conducting soil bearings at a work site. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident and has opened an inspection with the employer of the deceased worker - Geotechnology Inc., according to an OSHA news release.
WIBW
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Demetric Dewitt
Teenager Demetric Dewitt was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that it’s believe the 15-year-old may be in Independence – a town about 30 miles west of where he was last seen. DEMETRIC DEWITT. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Missing...
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
Man sentenced in overdose case turned murder investigation
A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas, resident for murder in the second degree and interference with a law enforcement officer.
republic-online.com
Osawatomie police conduct saturation patrol
OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department conducted a saturation patrol in the community Friday, Nov. 18, that resulted in arrests and the seizure of illegal substances. The five-hour operation from 7 p.m. to midnight resulted in 26 traffic stops, three pedestrian checks, three K-9 deployments, six citations and three arrests, according to a news release from the police department.
