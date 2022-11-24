ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colony, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Married educators share life teaching, raising children in Emporia Public Schools

Educators have had lasting impacts on everyone’s lives. Whether it be an elementary school teacher who spurred a lifelong love of science, reading or math; a college professor who helped you land your dream job or a guardian who took the time to ensure you never fell behind, teachers have incredible reach in the lives of students.
EMPORIA, KS
republic-online.com

One person killed in work-site accident in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL – A worker was killed Monday, Nov. 21, in Spring Hill after being struck by equipment while conducting soil bearings at a work site. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident and has opened an inspection with the employer of the deceased worker - Geotechnology Inc., according to an OSHA news release.
SPRING HILL, KS
1011now.com

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Demetric Dewitt

Teenager Demetric Dewitt was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that it’s believe the 15-year-old may be in Independence – a town about 30 miles west of where he was last seen. DEMETRIC DEWITT. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Missing...
PARSONS, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized

One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
LYON COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie police conduct saturation patrol

OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department conducted a saturation patrol in the community Friday, Nov. 18, that resulted in arrests and the seizure of illegal substances. The five-hour operation from 7 p.m. to midnight resulted in 26 traffic stops, three pedestrian checks, three K-9 deployments, six citations and three arrests, according to a news release from the police department.
OSAWATOMIE, KS

