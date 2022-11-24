ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River.

According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and the suspect at the hospital prior to the ambulance being stolen.

The suspect fled east towards the State Capitol, turning onto Kanawha Boulevard before apparently driving over the concrete barrier and into the river near Cheaspeake Ave.

Dive teams have been called in to the scene.

It is unclear if the suspect was inside when the truck went into the river.

Stay with 13 News for updates on this rapidly developing situation.

