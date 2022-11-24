ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield Police: Domestic dispute leads to double stabbing; 1 dead

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3ro5_0jM8uMT700

PIX Now 08:54

FAIRFIELD – One person has died following a domestic dispute that led to two people being stabbed in a Fairfield apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue on reports of a woman being stabbed in an apartment.

When police arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been stabbed. The man had succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said the incident appeared to be domestic violence related. The department's Special Victims Unit has taken over the investigation.

Citing the "sensitive nature" of the incident, police said Wednesday night that no further information about the incident would be released at this time.

In a department statement, police said there are resources for people experiencing domestic violence. Resources can be found on the police department's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police seek suspect in fatal Tenderloin shooting Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.At about 10:20 a.m., officers witnessed a shooting along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Officers administered medical aid to the shooting victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died just after arrival.Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.There are no suspects in custody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides

BAY POINT --  A  62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old  Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
BAY POINT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

One person dead in Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Fairfield woman hurt, man killed in domestic violence-related stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD, California — One man is dead and a woman was hurt after a domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield, police said. Officers responded to reports about a woman being stabbed in an apartment on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found both a woman and a man stabbed, however the man ultimately died from his injuries.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man hijacks San Francisco Muni bus in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was arrested Friday night after police said he hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco's Mission District.The suspect, whose identity had not been released as of Friday night, took the bus by force, according to the San Francisco Police Department.The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets, police said.The bus didn't have any passengers on it when it was taken and the driver was able to exit.Police said the bus hit approximately 10 vehicles as the suspect drove it through the city before the bus stopped and the suspect was taken into custody at 19th and Guerrero streets.Police said the driver of another vehicle suffered injuries that were not life threatening during the incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after Thanksgiving Eve celebrations downtown

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police in Petaluma arrested nine people for allegedly driving under the influence after "saturating" the downtown area due to heavy Thanksgiving eve revelry. Six officers were deployed downtown on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol along with six additional officers in anticipation of large bar crowds, the agency said. This year police said the lines outside of bars were "the largest seen in several years," with some lines stretching the entirety of Kentucky Street. Police broke up several fights and responded to other alcohol related calls, they said. The DUI squad made 86 traffic stops between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m., resulting in nine arrests and 20 other violations. "This is the largest single amount of DUI arrests on any night so far this year," said the PPD, though they did note that most bar patrons chose to ride share and avoid getting behind the wheel. In all, nine people with ages ranging from 21 to 51 were arrested.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense

DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department. At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Stockton softball game shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An arrest has been made in the Aug. 12 shooting during a sotfball game at Louis Park in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. On Tuesday, Robert Anthony Guerrero, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of East Fourth Street after a search was served by a SWAT team from […]
STOCKTON, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating robbery at Safeway in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, and when […]
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy