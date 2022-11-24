Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Small businesses in Reno gear up for Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Friday is over and local businesses are eager to welcome customers for one of their busiest days of the year. Small Business Saturday is all about putting money back into our communities. For Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water (2055 Dickerson Rd) SBS is a...
KOLO TV Reno
Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelling is already a headache, but when the airport loses your luggage your pain becomes a full blown migraine. So don’t risk it. You can pack five days worth of clothes in just a carry-on and not have to worry about your wardrobe not making it to its destination.
KOLO TV Reno
Toys For Tots Donations Sought In Reno
The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Christmas shoppers go online, find scammers waiting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been relying more and more on the internet for all kinds of shopping and the pandemic only accelerated the trend. Scammers were, of course, paying attention. “Scammers have really upped their game,” says Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau, and “they are using technology...
mynews4.com
Reno Police alerts consumers about safe online holiday shopping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) wants you to be safe during this online holiday shopping season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the concern for online scams go up. Billions of dollars are spent for online shopping...
KOLO TV Reno
NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re hosting and need something delicious and easy to serve your guests; or you’re going to someone’s house and need a great hostess gift, NCET CEO, Sarah Johns, has you covered. She stopped by Morning Break to get you thinking about where...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada loses game, cannon to UNLV 27-22
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
Sierra Sun
Truckee businesses becoming green-certified through California Green Business Network
TRUCKEE, Calif. – North Lake Tahoe is taking strides in adapting green business practices, and the California Green Business Network’s Sierra Chapter is gaining traction in the Truckee community. The California Green Business Network is working towards adding more green business certifications to local businesses in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need. The “Toys...
KOLO TV Reno
World Cup Fans Watch From Reno
The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
Record-Courier
The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
lafamilytravel.com
9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December
Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
KOLO TV Reno
Chef Jonathan Chapin has the perfect breakfast/brunch dish that utilizes all your Thanksgiving leftovers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During Morning Break’s Thanksgiving Special, Chef Jonathan Chapin from KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes took the time to show you just how good your Thanksgiving leftovers can be when served with a poached egg and bacon. That’s right. All your favorite Thanksgiving foods are a variation of what you might eat for breakfast. Mashed potatoes are kind of like hash browns. Cranberry sauce is practically a jam. Stuffing... that’s easy! It’s biscuits! So when it comes to breakfast on Black Friday, there’s really no need to slave away in the kitchen making another laborious dish for your guests.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Record-Courier
Project Santa Claus brings North Pole to Gardnerville
The 35th year of Project Santa Claus is gearing up for another holiday season. “We are currently working with local social service providers to identify families in need and organizing volunteers to gather, wrap and consolidate the presents,” said Alicia Main, who is helming this year's effort. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we have received to date and can’t wait to get our toy boxes and Angel Trees out in the community to receive donations.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
Nevada Appeal
NWS: Cold front, possible snow showers for next week
Shoppers out for the holiday weekend will enjoy mild temperatures before a cold front returns Monday, bringing with it a chance of snow. According to the National Weather Service office in Reno, mild, dry conditions in the region will continue throughout the weekend. “For early next week, a fast-moving front...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Free coffee all day: Drink Coffee Do Stuff celebrates South Lake Tahoe location’s grand opening
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Drink Coffee Do Stuff has officially opened their doors to the South Lake Tahoe community Wednesday, Nov. 23. The coffee shop opened on Pioneer Trail over a month ago as a takeout-only window, while the inside was being renovated to become the Drink Coffee Do Stuff brand.
Comments / 0