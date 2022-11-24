ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Small businesses in Reno gear up for Small Business Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Friday is over and local businesses are eager to welcome customers for one of their busiest days of the year. Small Business Saturday is all about putting money back into our communities. For Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water (2055 Dickerson Rd) SBS is a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Toys For Tots Donations Sought In Reno

The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Christmas shoppers go online, find scammers waiting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been relying more and more on the internet for all kinds of shopping and the pandemic only accelerated the trend. Scammers were, of course, paying attention. “Scammers have really upped their game,” says Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau, and “they are using technology...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno Police alerts consumers about safe online holiday shopping

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) wants you to be safe during this online holiday shopping season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the concern for online scams go up. Billions of dollars are spent for online shopping...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada loses game, cannon to UNLV 27-22

RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Truckee businesses becoming green-certified through California Green Business Network

TRUCKEE, Calif. – North Lake Tahoe is taking strides in adapting green business practices, and the California Green Business Network’s Sierra Chapter is gaining traction in the Truckee community. The California Green Business Network is working towards adding more green business certifications to local businesses in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need. The “Toys...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

World Cup Fans Watch From Reno

RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Eating in Tahoe on a budget

Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
lafamilytravel.com

9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December

Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Chef Jonathan Chapin has the perfect breakfast/brunch dish that utilizes all your Thanksgiving leftovers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During Morning Break’s Thanksgiving Special, Chef Jonathan Chapin from KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes took the time to show you just how good your Thanksgiving leftovers can be when served with a poached egg and bacon. That’s right. All your favorite Thanksgiving foods are a variation of what you might eat for breakfast. Mashed potatoes are kind of like hash browns. Cranberry sauce is practically a jam. Stuffing... that’s easy! It’s biscuits! So when it comes to breakfast on Black Friday, there’s really no need to slave away in the kitchen making another laborious dish for your guests.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Project Santa Claus brings North Pole to Gardnerville

The 35th year of Project Santa Claus is gearing up for another holiday season. “We are currently working with local social service providers to identify families in need and organizing volunteers to gather, wrap and consolidate the presents,” said Alicia Main, who is helming this year's effort. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we have received to date and can’t wait to get our toy boxes and Angel Trees out in the community to receive donations.”
GARDNERVILLE, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV

Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

NWS: Cold front, possible snow showers for next week

Shoppers out for the holiday weekend will enjoy mild temperatures before a cold front returns Monday, bringing with it a chance of snow. According to the National Weather Service office in Reno, mild, dry conditions in the region will continue throughout the weekend. “For early next week, a fast-moving front...
RENO, NV

