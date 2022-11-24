Hinks Elementary School held a ribbon cutting yesterday to celebrate new renovations to their building. The school’s new renovations come as part of the Safe, Warm and Dry Bond, which was voted on and approved in March of 2020. Last month, Sanborn Elementary in Ossineke also celebrated their new upgrades with a ribbon cutting. The school received updates to its plumbing, roofing, and sidewalks as part of the bond, as well as a new secure entry and easier flowing traffic in the parking lot. It was followed shortly after by the monthly school board meeting at 5:30 pm, the first one since the midterm elections. Principal Jean Kowalski spoke about having new, extra security at the school.

ALPENA, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO