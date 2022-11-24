Read full article on original website
Hillman Basketball Poised for Another Big Season
HILLMAN, MI- The Hillman Tigers boys basketball team is coming off one of, if not the best season in the 18 years under head coach Eric Muszynski. In 2021-22, the Tigers won their first 22 games. A run that included a NSL title and a postseason district championship. The run ended when they fell to Saginaw Nouvel in the regional.
Pets of the Week, Nov. 29
The first cat of pets of the week is Willow. She is a four month old black and white cat, and she is unaltered. She is very sweet, but she is very quiet and relaxed as well. Second is Tullie. She is a three year old mother of seven kittens. She still has lots of energy and is playful, curious, and adventurous. She is a tabby who is also unaltered.
Alpena Township Firefighters Honored at Board Meeting
Last night’s Alpena Township board meeting included special honors for a few firefighters. Jim Stachlewitz and Ed Hoskinson were hired into new roles, and Scott Waterson was promoted to a lieutenant position. The men were sworn in by Supervisor Nathan Skibbe, and each had a member of their family pin their new badges onto their uniforms. The men also received certificates.
Hinks Elementary Celebrates Building Renovations with Ribbon Cutting
Hinks Elementary School held a ribbon cutting yesterday to celebrate new renovations to their building. The school’s new renovations come as part of the Safe, Warm and Dry Bond, which was voted on and approved in March of 2020. Last month, Sanborn Elementary in Ossineke also celebrated their new upgrades with a ribbon cutting. The school received updates to its plumbing, roofing, and sidewalks as part of the bond, as well as a new secure entry and easier flowing traffic in the parking lot. It was followed shortly after by the monthly school board meeting at 5:30 pm, the first one since the midterm elections. Principal Jean Kowalski spoke about having new, extra security at the school.
