thebrag.com
The Voice Australia winner hasn’t spoken to mentor Rita Ora since the final
The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill says that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his mentor Rita Ora since the show ended. The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill says that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his mentor Rita Ora since the show’s finale in May.
thebrag.com
MAFS Cyrell reveals how Grant Crapp ‘dogged her’ on The Challenge
MAFS star Cyrell has opened up about what her co-star Grant Crapp promised her before The Challenge began, and how he fell through on his promises. On the first episode of The Challenge, contestants were told to drop tokens on other competitors mats. Whoever’s mat was filled first was considered the loser of The Challenge. The general consensus was that all the teams should pick one pair, and Grant was the first one to drop a token on Cyrell’s mat. The other competitors followed suit and Cyrell was declared the loser.
thebrag.com
Fan defends The 1975’s Matt Healy after “creepy” on stage kiss
A music fan in Las Vegas has defended The 1975 frontman Matt Healy after footage of him pulling the fan on stage and kissing her was deemed “creepy” on social media. The British rocker was in the middle of performing ‘Robbers’ during their set in Las Vegas, when he reached into the crowd and pulled a woman up onto the stage.
thebrag.com
Triple M reveals new breakfast hosts after axing Jess Eva
Following the news that Triple M breakfast show MG, Jess and Pagey would be axed in 2023, the radio giants have announced the trio’s replacements. In a statement released today, Southern Cross Austereo revealed that comedian Mick Molloy would be returning to the airwaves to replace Jess Eva’s axed show, alongside The Block star’s former co-host, Mark ‘MG’ Geyer.
thebrag.com
Skit of New Zealand Macca’s worker quitting gets taken too far by boomers
A young Macca’s worker in New Zealand made a viral TikTok of him fake quitting and boomers are already taking it way too seriously. In a viral TikTok that has since been removed, New Zealand Macca’s worker, Fionn McCallum, pretended to quit his job. In the video, he approached a pile of greasy dishes before saying:
Camilla appoints ‘Queen’s companions’ and her first equerry
The women who will support the Queen Consort as she carries out her key official and state duties have been announced by Buckingham Palace.Camilla, 75, is to have six Queen’s companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary, Buckingham Palace said.They are Camilla’s trusted friends Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz and Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is a professional interior designer, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, who is now a non-affiliated peer.The sixth is Camilla’s close friend Lady Sarah Keswick, whose husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020...
