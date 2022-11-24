Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V, and 2023 CT4 models, including the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the 2022...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Flexible Rack System Revealed
Production of the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is in full swing after the very first units began rolling off the line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant earlier this year. Since then, next-gen Ranger production has begun at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, with FoMoCo also working to ramp up its capacity amid high demand for the new model. Ranger production will soon begin at the Pacheo Assembly plant and Michigan Assembly plant as well, with the all-new pickup launching in North America in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The Blue Oval previously promised that a bevy of new parts and accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger will be available, and that list now includes the recently-revealed flexible rack system for the mid-size hauler, which will launch for select models in 2023.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV Discount Offers $5,900 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a substantial $5,900 off the 2022 Bolt EV, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months...
fordauthority.com
2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Injector Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel injector issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. The hazards: a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or...
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer EV Certification Deadline Won’t Be Pushed Back
Earlier this year, FoMoCo announced that it would be offering two tiers of Ford dealer EV certification – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – which will enable those entities to sell all-electric vehicles following a rather large investment, under strict guidelines. While these Ford dealer EV certification programs are optional, they are required for those that wish to sell EVs, and as one might expect, have been the subject of considerable controversy both in the U.S. and Canada. That prompted The Blue Oval to extend the deadline for dealers to choose which way they want to go from October 31st, 2022 to December 2nd, 2022 recently, but now it seems as if the automaker won’t be giving dealers more time as we quickly approach the latter date, according to The Detroit News.
fordauthority.com
Sunrun Takes First Delivery Of Ford F-150 Lightning EV Pickups
One of the “killer apps” present in the Ford F-150 Lightning is its enhanced Pro Power Onboard generator, which enables the EV pickup to charge all sorts of things – including other electrified vehicles and even entire homes for days or weeks at a time. The latter capability – which is officially known as Ford Intelligent Backup Power – utilizes a partnership with the leading solar company Sunrun, which is also Ford’s preferred company when it comes to installing at-home charging solutions like the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System. However, Sunrun is also utilizing a number of Ford F-150 Lightning pickups in its own fleet, which it just took delivery of.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack: Live Photo Gallery
Following its debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out and about, including a GT coupe, an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, the higher-performance Dark Horse, and an EcoBoost model equipped with the optional Performance Pack. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack, too.
Ford Will Consider A Super Duty Raptor If Customers Want It
The Ford Raptor family looks like it may be growing in more ways than one with a potential Super Duty Raptor a possibility at some point in the future, especially if customers ask for it. That's the word from Aaron Bresky, Super Duty engineering manager. If it happens, the Raptor...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 With STX Appearance Package: Live Photos
Since the unveiling of the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty back in September, Ford Authority have spotted several variants of the heavy duty pickup that were not shown off at the reveal. This includes a 2023 Ford F-600 XL chassis cab, a Ford F-350 Limited, an F-250 King Ranch Tremor, an F-350 Regular Cab and an F-350 XL Chassis Cab, just to name a few. Now, we’ve spotted a 2023 Ford F-250 XL with the STX Appearance Package, representing the very first time that we’ve seen the STX for the all-new generation.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Next-Gen GMC Acadia Will Be Bigger
General Motors recently confirmed that the next-generation GMC Acadia will grow in size, corroborating an exclusive GM Authority report originally published in August 2020. For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority previously reported that the upcoming third-generation GMC Acadia would debut as a full-size crossover, as compared to the midsize dimensions of the current second-generation model. When the first-generation GMC Acadia originally launched in 2007, it was offered as a full-size three-row model, with the second-gen model downsizing an entire size segment, both inside and out.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone
Walmart is giving away $500 e-gift cards to folks who buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with eligible activation. Here's how it works.
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Engineer Fulfills Lifelong Dream
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed back in late September, while order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. The new Super Duty proved to be an instant success as the automaker racked up 52,000 orders in the first five days. Job 1 2023 Ford Super Duty production is scheduled to begin in early 2023 for XL, XLT, and Lariat trims in all cab configurations, engines, and series, from the F-250 up to the F-600, while Job 2 production for King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims will follow in the spring of 2023. However, for an engineer that helped bring it to life – Peter Bejin – this pickup is the culmination of a life-long dream that began when he wrote a letter to The Blue Oval at the tender age of seven, as he recently explained to The Detroit Free Press.
fordauthority.com
2003 Ford Thunderbird James Bond 007 Edition Is One Of 700
In recent months, a number of nice, well-kept 11th generation Ford Thunderbird models have emerged for sale, including not just one, but two Neiman Marcus Editions, as well as the quite rare James Bond 007 Edition, of which just 700 were produced in total. Now, mere months after Ford Authority exclusively reported that the beloved T-Bird may be on the cusp of a revival, yet another 2003 Ford Thunderbird James Bond 007 Edition has surfaced for sale, this time over at RK Motors.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg?
When shopping for a truck it is important to do your research. Here are 2 of the best mpg full-size trucks. The post 2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Jeep Compass Outpowers Ford Bronco Sport With New Engine
Entering its third model year, the Ford Bronco Sport remains available with two different powerplants – the turbocharged Ford 1.5L I-3 EcoBoost, which is rated to produce 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, and the optional turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost, which generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. This left one of the Bronco Sport’s chief competitors – the Jeep Compass – lagging behind a bit with its previously standard, naturally-aspirated 2.4L I-4 that cranks out 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Now, however, the 2023 Jeep Compass is getting a brand new engine with an output that trumps the base Bronco Sport powerplant.
insideevs.com
US: More Than 70% Of Plug-Ins On Road Were Assembled In North America
The US is becoming more and more self-sufficient in terms of plug-in electric car production thanks to a huge wave of new investments across the EV industry. However, even before, local production was responsible for the majority of sales, so there is nothing to complain about. The Department of Energy...
