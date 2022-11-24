Read full article on original website
Charli XCX, Duke Dumont & Budjerah lead For The Love 2023 lineup
Music and lifestyle festival For The Love has announced its 2023 lineup, featuring some cool international names. Supported by triple j, For The Love will head to some stunning waterside spots at Gold Coast, Wollongong, Perth and Melbourne next February and March (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale...
Axl Rose tells fans to “play with your toys somewhere else”
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has reacted after fans flew “intrusive” drones into shows on the Australian leg of their tour. Rose took to Twitter after a particularly zealous fan distracted him during the band’s three-hour show at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast the previous night.
The Voice Australia winner hasn’t spoken to mentor Rita Ora since the final
The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill says that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his mentor Rita Ora since the show ended. The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill says that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his mentor Rita Ora since the show’s finale in May.
No, Calvin Harris did not produce an ‘unreleased’ Rita Ora album
For years, fans have speculated that Calvin Harris produced an entire album for Rita Ora that was never released – Harris says it’s not true. Calvin Harris doesn’t know where the rumour about him having produced an album for his ex and singer Rita Ora that later got canned came from, but he would like people to stop. After years of speculation about the so-called unreleased album, Harris has finally put the rumours to rest – and it’s far less dramatic than one would expect.
An Aussie charity wants frog sounds to overtake Taylor Swift on the charts
A new Australian album called Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance, which features over 50 frog calls from various types of Australian frogs, is hoping to overtake Taylor Swift on the ARIA charts this year. While it may sound dubious Songs of Dissaperance’s last drop, which featured endangered bird sounds,...
Fan defends The 1975’s Matt Healy after “creepy” on stage kiss
A music fan in Las Vegas has defended The 1975 frontman Matt Healy after footage of him pulling the fan on stage and kissing her was deemed “creepy” on social media. The British rocker was in the middle of performing ‘Robbers’ during their set in Las Vegas, when he reached into the crowd and pulled a woman up onto the stage.
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
TAG Cares: How the live music equipment supplier is heading into the future
In the modern music industry, it’s not enough to simply run a profitable business; when you’re business is also based in Australia, a country ravaged by bush fires and contending with flooding, being aware of your impact on the climate is even more vital. Established back in the...
