Read full article on original website
Related
Trump deems Kanye West a ‘seriously troubled man’ who 'just happens to be Black' after Mar-a-Lago trip fallout
Former President Donald Trump says "Fake News went CRAZY" after he helped a "seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black," referring to Kanye West.
Inside the Far-Right’s Fight for College Campuses
Award-winning journalist Kyle Spencer’s new book, Raising Them Right — The Untold Story of America’s Ultraconservative Youth Movement and Its Plot for Power explores a decades-long campaign — online and off — to lure unsuspecting young people into the far-right fold, capitalizing on magnetic celebrities like Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the thermodynamic Black conservative Candace Owens, and frat-boy-handsome Will Witt, who uses his good looks and winning smile to peddle white-boy victimization and resentment. In this exclusive excerpt, Spencer chronicles life on the campus front lines, dispelling myths about who gets heard on the campus quad, and showing...
GOP Posts Fake George Washington Quote On Twitter, Nabbed By Media Fact-Checker
The George Washington Mount Vernon Estate has been unable to definitively trace the actual origin of the quote.
Comments / 0